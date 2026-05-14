Wests Tigers centre/winger Heamasi Makasini has decided on his future.

Originally contracted until the end of the 2027 season with the Makasini, the 18-year-old has signed a two-year extension that would keep him in Concord until the end of the 2029 season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

He has knocked back any possibility of returning to rugby union in the near future.

Currently, Makasini is recovering from a stress fracture in his foot and will miss about two more weeks before he can get back onto the field.

The club has made his retention its priority since the Jarome Luai decision, which saw him decline his player option from 2028 onwards to join the PNG Chiefs.

The likes of brothers Taylan May and Terrell May, as well as Jahream Bula and Sunia Turava, have signed with the Tigers until the end of 2030 in recent weeks.

Makasini joins Tito Tavana, Adam Doueihi and Alex Twal in the list of extensions the Tigers have done to keep them at the club until the end of the 2029 season

Wests Tigers are hoping to retain brothers Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu beyond their current deals, as well as Javon Andrews, whose deals expire after the 2027 season.