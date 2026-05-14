Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs was returning to some career-best form during the early stages of the 2026 season, which saw him get a call-up for the NSW Blues in 2022.

Although a high shot on Sydney Roosters centre Hugo Savala a fortnight ago proved costly, he accepted a two-match ban, halting his momentum for a return to the Origin arena.

Staggs was sent to the sin bin following the incident on his opposing centre.

The Roosters ran away with a 38-24 win at Allianz Stadium in round 9, followed by a 32-4 defeat from the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

Staggs reflected on his suspension and revealed to 9News Queensland that he regrets the contact on Savala, given the club's growing injury list.

"I feel like I have let them down," Staggs told the publication.

"I want to be on the field every weekend and putting in 100 per cent for them.

"With the way our injury list is going ... I need to think about what I do before I do it."

The ramifications are proving to be costly, as Staggs was headlining speculation as a frontrunner for a centre spot in Laurie Daley's NSW side.

Despite still being able to be selected, he understands two weekends on the sidelines isn't ideal before joining Origin's gladiator arena in Game 1.

"I think two weeks of footy is pretty massive for the selectors," he said.

"They want to watch you and the way you are performing.

"I want to have my spot back there ... I have been playing some good footy, but you never know what could go on or what the coaches have to pick from."

Former NSW coach Brad Fittler selected Staggs for Game 1 of the 2022 Origin series. A shoulder injury forced him off the field in the 52nd minute of the match, with the Maroons closing out a 16-10 win in Sydney.

Staggs has not been considered for a comeback match until this year.

As Michael Maguire eagerly waits for Staggs to return to his side, he is also edging closer to having Billy Walters return after a long lay-off from an ACL injury.

Staggs will miss out once more for the Broncos clash in Magic Round against the New Zealand Warriors as the Red Hill-based club looks for answers to get their title defence season back on track.

The Blues will host the QLD Maroons in their first encounter in Sydney on May 27.