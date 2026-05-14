Brisbane Broncos' halfback equation just got a whole lot messier.

Ben Hunt is poised to sign a one-year extension with the Broncos, according to Pete Cadel from The Courier Mail, turning what was already a two-horse race for the No.7 jersey into a three-way battle that has the rugby league world talking.

With Adam Reynolds calling time on his career at the end of the 2026 season, the Broncos had seemingly mapped out their halves' future, signing Jonah Pezet on a three-year deal starting from the 2027 season after he opted out of his deal with the Storm and signed a one-year deal with the Eels.

Thomas Duffy joined the Broncos from the North Queensland Cowboys and has shown plenty of potential as well.

Now, Hunt wants back in the mix, and he's not interested in coming off the bench.

Pete Badel reported the story on NRL 360 Wednesday night, but was quick to flag the financial headache heading Brisbane's way.

"The word that I've got is he'll [Ben Hunt] be doing a new deal with the Broncos in the coming weeks," Badel said on NRL 360.

"This is massive. He was expected to retire at the end of the season, a bit like Adam Reynolds.

"Reynolds caught the Broncos off guard last year when he said he wanted to go for another season. They had to juggle the salary cap to accommodate him.

"Now Ben Hunt says, I want to go on another 12 months. He'll be 37 next year."

Badel admitted the decision surprised him, particularly given Hunt finally got his hands on a premiership in 2025.

"I'm a little bit stunned," the journalist said.

"I think it would have been the right time for Ben to go this year, but it now creates a real salary cap headache because they're going to have to find another 12 months and $500,000 for Ben Hunt."

The Daily Telegraph's Brent Read wasn't mincing his words either, arguing the Broncos simply can't justify that price tag for a player he believes is no longer a starter.

"They can't pay him that, they can't because for me, Ben Hunt now at this point in his career, he's a bench player," Read said.

"I know he said he wants to play halfback, but let's be honest.

"I think they've moved on beyond him as their halfback, and they've obviously signed Jonah Pezet for next year. Tom Duffy's doing a good job.

"I think if you re-sign Ben Hunt, you re-sign him and tell him you're our No.14. That's the role you play and you're not paying him half a million dollars."

There was pushback from Badel, stressing that Hunt has no intention of settling for a bit-part role.

"The problem is he sees himself as a No.7, that's his preferred position," he said.

Read remained unmoved, insisting the talent is already there at halfback, and aimed the club's failure to lock up Billy Walters, who is currently rehabbing an ACL injury suffered in their finals matchup against the Canberra Raiders.

"Well, I understand what he sees, but that's not his decision," Read said.

"That's Madge's decision, the club's decision, and I know Billy Walters hasn't resigned for next year, but I would re-sign Billy Walters.

"And I'd be saying to Ben Hunt, if you re-sign, you're fighting with Billy Walters for the No.14 spot, and if Billy's going better than you, you're not in the team."

Badel raised questions about whether Pezet or Duffy is truly ready to steer the ship from Round 1 in 2027.

"The other options are Tom Duffy, eight first-grade games, is he proven yet? Perhaps not," Badel raised.

"And Jonah Pezet, who's coming to the Broncos next year, but the way he's going for Parramatta at the moment, I would argue Ben Hunt's probably the best of the three at the moment."

Read referred to the game against Manly for his criticism of Hunt.

"Hunt wasn't flash last Saturday at 4 Pines. I was there on the sideline."

"They've obviously brought Jonah to be their long-term halfback. That's why they gave him a three-year deal.

"They obviously saw something in him when they did that, so I think you've got to start the season with Jonah Pezet."

With Hunt refusing to ride off into the sunset, Pezet arriving with big expectations, and Duffy quietly building his game, Brisbane's halfback saga looks set to dominate the headlines well into 2027.