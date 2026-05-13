In the span of 48 hours, New Zealand Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf has made trips to meet with two NRL clubs to discuss his future.

Having been given the Warriors' blessing to explore his options after signalling his desire to depart the club, Metcalf has kicked off his recruitment tour.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the playmaker has met with the Canterbury Bulldogs and the St George Illawarra Dragons.

This isn't the first time the Dragons have circled Metcalf.

They had him firmly in their sights last year when he was due to hit the open market, only for the Warriors to extend him in October after the season finished.

He first met with the Red V before returning to New Zealand, only finding out shortly after that the Bulldogs were keen for his services.

The Warriors remain hopeful that he can decide his future after giving Metcalf the week to sort out what he will be doing from 2027.

They are expecting Metcalf to have an answer for them by the weekend.

This rules out the Perth Bears, who were also interested in Metcalf's services in the off-season.