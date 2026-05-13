Magic Round has arrived for 2026, with 16 teams to head to Brisbane for the biggest weekend of the regular season.

First held in 2019, the competition's biggest round has had six editions, with plenty of thrilling games and very few that have been low scoring.

Intriguingly, no team is undefeated, but it's the Canberra Raiders who have the best record by win percentage. The Melbourne Storm, despite only winning at 50 per cent, have the best for and against, while the St George Illawarra Dragons are the only winless team heading into the 2026 edition as they prepare to face the Penrith Panthers.

Here are the results from every previous Magic Round game, and the full ladder as it stands.

Full ladder

Year-by-year results

2019

Round 9

Gold Coast Titans 18 defeated by Cronulla Sharks 26

Wests Tigers 30 defeat Penrith Panthers 4

Manly Sea Eagles 10 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 26

Canterbury Bulldogs 10 defeated by Newcastle Knights 22

New Zealand Warriors 26 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Melbourne Storm 64 defeat Parramatta Eels 10

Sydney Roosters 30 defeat Canberra Raiders 24

South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16

2021

Wests Tigers 36 defeat Newcastle Knights 18

Manly Sea Eagles 50 defeat Brisbane Broncos 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 defeated by Canberra Raiders 20

Cronulla Sharks 22 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32

Sydney Roosters 30 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16

New Zealand Warriors 18 defeated by Parramatta Eels 34

Melbourne Storm 44 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Gold Coast Titans 12 defeated by Penrith Panthers 48

2022

Canterbury Bulldogs 6 defeated by Newcastle Knights 16

Manly Sea Eagles 0 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 38

New Zealand Warriors 30 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32

Gold Coast Titans 20 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16

Melbourne Storm 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 32

Cronulla Sharks 10 defeated by Canberra Raiders 30

Sydney Roosters 31 defeat Parramatta Eels 24

Wests Tigers 12 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 36

2023

Canterbury Bulldogs 30 defeated by Canberra Raiders 34

Manly Sea Eagles 6 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 32

New Zealand Warriors 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 18

Cronulla Sharks 16 defeated by The Dolphins 36

Melbourne Storm 12 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 28

Wests Tigers 18 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16

Sydney Roosters 6 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 20

Gold Coast Titans 26 defeat Parramatta Eels 24

Bye: Newcastle Knights

2024

Canberra Raiders 24 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 20

Manly Sea Eagles 12 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 13

Gold Coast Titans 24 defeated by Newcastle Knights 28

Cronulla Sharks 38 defeat Sydney Roosters 30

South Sydney Rabbitohs 22 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 28

New Zealand Warriors 22 defeat Penrith Panthers 20

Melbourne Storm 48 defeat Parramatta Eels 16

Wests Tigers 12 defeated by The Dolphins 24

Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons

2025

Cronulla Sharks 28 defeat Parramatta Eels 18

Sydney Roosters 36 defeat The Dolphins 26

South Sydney Rabbitohs 4 defeated by Newcastle Knights 30

New Zealand Warriors 30 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 26

Wests Tigers 34 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 28

Gold Coast Titans 18 defeated by Canterbury Bulldogs 38

Penrith Panthers 32 defeat Brisbane Broncos 8

Melbourne Storm 18 defeated by Canberra Raiders 20

Bye: Manly Sea Eagles

2026 fixtures

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Friday, 6pm

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs The Dolphins, Friday, 8:05pm

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles, Saturday, 3pm

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday, 5:30pm

Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm, Saturday, 7:45pm

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights, Sunday, 2pm

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday, 4:05pm

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Sunday, 6:25pm

Bye: Canberra Raiders