Magic Round has arrived for 2026, with 16 teams to head to Brisbane for the biggest weekend of the regular season.
First held in 2019, the competition's biggest round has had six editions, with plenty of thrilling games and very few that have been low scoring.
Intriguingly, no team is undefeated, but it's the Canberra Raiders who have the best record by win percentage. The Melbourne Storm, despite only winning at 50 per cent, have the best for and against, while the St George Illawarra Dragons are the only winless team heading into the 2026 edition as they prepare to face the Penrith Panthers.
Here are the results from every previous Magic Round game, and the full ladder as it stands.
Full ladder
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Bye
|F/A
|Win %
|Canberra Raiders
|6
|5
|1
|26
|83.33%
|Newcastle Knights
|5
|4
|1
|34
|80.00%
|Penrith Panthers
|6
|4
|2
|70
|66.67%
|The Dolphins
|3
|2
|1
|22
|66.67%
|Wests Tigers
|6
|4
|2
|1
|16
|66.67%
|Sydney Roosters
|6
|4
|2
|15
|66.67%
|Birsbane Broncos
|6
|4
|2
|13
|66.67%
|South Sydney Rabbitohs
|6
|4
|2
|12
|66.67%
|Melbourne Storm
|6
|3
|3
|68
|50.00%
|North Queensland Cowboys
|6
|3
|3
|10
|50.00%
|New Zealand Warriors
|6
|3
|3
|-16
|50.00%
|Cronulla Sharks
|6
|3
|3
|-24
|50.00%
|Gold Coast Titans
|6
|2
|4
|-62
|33.33%
|Manly Sea Eagles
|5
|1
|4
|1
|-37
|20.00%
|Canterbury Bulldogs
|6
|1
|5
|-12
|16.67%
|Parramatta Eels
|6
|1
|5
|-89
|16.67%
|St George Illawarra Dragons
|5
|5
|1
|-46
|0.00%
Year-by-year results
2019
Round 9
Gold Coast Titans 18 defeated by Cronulla Sharks 26
Wests Tigers 30 defeat Penrith Panthers 4
Manly Sea Eagles 10 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 26
Canterbury Bulldogs 10 defeated by Newcastle Knights 22
New Zealand Warriors 26 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18
Melbourne Storm 64 defeat Parramatta Eels 10
Sydney Roosters 30 defeat Canberra Raiders 24
South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16
2021
Wests Tigers 36 defeat Newcastle Knights 18
Manly Sea Eagles 50 defeat Brisbane Broncos 6
Canterbury Bulldogs 18 defeated by Canberra Raiders 20
Cronulla Sharks 22 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32
Sydney Roosters 30 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16
New Zealand Warriors 18 defeated by Parramatta Eels 34
Melbourne Storm 44 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18
Gold Coast Titans 12 defeated by Penrith Panthers 48
2022
Canterbury Bulldogs 6 defeated by Newcastle Knights 16
Manly Sea Eagles 0 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 38
New Zealand Warriors 30 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32
Gold Coast Titans 20 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16
Melbourne Storm 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 32
Cronulla Sharks 10 defeated by Canberra Raiders 30
Sydney Roosters 31 defeat Parramatta Eels 24
Wests Tigers 12 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 36
2023
Canterbury Bulldogs 30 defeated by Canberra Raiders 34
Manly Sea Eagles 6 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 32
New Zealand Warriors 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 18
Cronulla Sharks 16 defeated by The Dolphins 36
Melbourne Storm 12 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 28
Wests Tigers 18 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16
Sydney Roosters 6 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 20
Gold Coast Titans 26 defeat Parramatta Eels 24
Bye: Newcastle Knights
2024
Canberra Raiders 24 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 20
Manly Sea Eagles 12 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 13
Gold Coast Titans 24 defeated by Newcastle Knights 28
Cronulla Sharks 38 defeat Sydney Roosters 30
South Sydney Rabbitohs 22 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 28
New Zealand Warriors 22 defeat Penrith Panthers 20
Melbourne Storm 48 defeat Parramatta Eels 16
Wests Tigers 12 defeated by The Dolphins 24
Bye: St George Illawarra Dragons
2025
Cronulla Sharks 28 defeat Parramatta Eels 18
Sydney Roosters 36 defeat The Dolphins 26
South Sydney Rabbitohs 4 defeated by Newcastle Knights 30
New Zealand Warriors 30 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 26
Wests Tigers 34 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 28
Gold Coast Titans 18 defeated by Canterbury Bulldogs 38
Penrith Panthers 32 defeat Brisbane Broncos 8
Melbourne Storm 18 defeated by Canberra Raiders 20
Bye: Manly Sea Eagles
2026 fixtures
Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Friday, 6pm
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs The Dolphins, Friday, 8:05pm
Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles, Saturday, 3pm
Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday, 5:30pm
Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm, Saturday, 7:45pm
Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights, Sunday, 2pm
New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday, 4:05pm
Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Sunday, 6:25pm
Bye: Canberra Raiders