St George Illawarra Dragons are set to welcome back a clutch of injured players, but they also face an uncertain wait with several players.

Hooker Jacob Liddle, one of the Dragons' most influential players, was expected to return this week.

However, the club has confirmed that he won't return via the latest team sheet and has also released an injury update stating he will return in round 12 or 13 with a hamstring injury.

Kade Reed suffered a finger injury against the Knights in Round 10, and the recovery timeline is yet to be confirmed.

The young halfback ruptured a tendon in his finger and had surgery on Tuesday.

Normally, Reed's kind of injury takes 12 weeks of recovery, but the club will consult the surgeon about the recovery process.

Mathew Feagai and Nick Tsougranis are expected to be available next week, as they recover from ankle and back injuries, respectively.

Former Penrith outside back David Fale also suffered a hamstring injury and will be out until round 15.

Connor Muhleisen is still rehabbing the ACL injury he suffered in the NSW Cup Grand Final last year.

The Dragons play the final game of Magic Round against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday night.