Rugby League positions are so vastly important and more so now in the modern game certain players are position specialists.
Each team lacks in a certain position, a number that could take their team from good to great.
What position does your team need to strengthen in the coming years, or in some cases, right now?
We delve into the missing piece for your team.
Brisbane Broncos: Halfback
The Broncos have one of the best halves in the game in Adam Reynolds and a great backup in Ben Hunt, but both players are pushing towards the end of their careers.
With Coby Black gone to Canberra and Jock Madden returning to the Tigers, the Broncos find themselves short on halves once we see the end of Reynolds and Hunt.
Broncos' fans will be hoping that the two veterans can finish their careers in style and invest into the future.