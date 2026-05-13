Newcastle Knights winger Greg Marzhew has signed a long-term contract extension, locking up his future with the club until the end of 2029.

The outside back, known for his powerhouse running and coming off a five-try haul against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong on the weekend, has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 last year, but has now locked up a three-year extension in the Hunter.

It means the Knights wing spots are locked down for the foreseeable future, with Marzhew and Englishman Dominic Young to continue providing a solid base in the club's back five.

Marzhew, who has already scored 13 tries for the club this year, has been in excellent form and has been a mainstay of the 17 since his, at the time, surprise move from the Gold Coast Titans.

It was revealed he knocked back higher offers from other sides to remain a Knight.

“Greg has been in stellar form, he's thriving outside Bradman, and we're pleased he has recommitted to the Club,” O'Sullivan said.

“The game is dependent on backfield carries and Greg has one of the best carries in the NRL. Along with his try-scoring ability, he produces tries that others just can't score.”

“Greg is an important signing. He is extremely popular within the playing group and throughout the Club, and our community loves him.

“Pleasingly, Greg turned down higher offers from other clubs to stay with the Knights and be part of our success moving forward.”

Coach Justin Holbrook labelled Marzhew an "extremely important" part of the left edge.

“Greg is an extremely important part of our left edge,” Holbrook said.

“After being a late starter in the NRL, Greg has improved each year, with his form this season showing he is a world-class winger.

“This contract extension, is a great reward for his hard work.”