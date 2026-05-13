Ivan Cleary has confirmed he will step down as head coach at the end of 2027, claiming the time is right to step away.

The head coach, contracted until the end of 2027, appeared at a major club announcement at 2pm (AEST) where he announced the news.

It was originally understood it was simply to announce a re-signing and that he would extend his tenure beyond the end of 2027, it has now been confirmed he will step down from the role, with Peter Wallace to take over on a three-year contract from 2028 through to the end of 2030.

Wallace is a current assistant coach at the Panthers, having previously coached the club's NSW Cup outfit to a premiership.

Cleary said he felt the time was right to step down, and will move into an advisory role from the start of 2028 at the club.

Read on to see how the announcement happened on Wednesday.

2:35pm (AEST)

That's going to do it here on Zero Tackle for our live coverage of this afternoon's major announcement at the Penrith Panthers.

Thanks for joining us, and be sure to keep an eye out for all the fall out, Magic Round and State of Origin squad selections over the coming days.

Bye for now.

2:34pm (AEST)

With all of those questions answered, it has to be said Penrith have left very few moving parts outside of their playing group on the table.

A very well manouvered operation by the men from the foot of the mountains.

2:33pm (AEST)

Some big questions left behind there, mostly around the playing group. Penrith promoting from within, and Peter Wallace is well liked, could well help them lock up some of their enormous off-contract group.

Exactly what happens to Nathan Cleary, who is going to likely head to November 1 for the first time in his career, remains up in the air though.

Penrith's first game after today's announcement comes on Sunday against the Dragons at Magic Round in Brisbane.

2:31pm (AEST)

Well, an NRL landscape shifting afternoon at Penrith then.

To recap

Ivan Cleary will step down as Panthers head coach at the end of 2027.

Says he knew the time was right to do so and started to think about it when offered an extension.

Peter Wallace, currently an assistant, will serve an 18-month apprenticeship before stepping into the head coaches chair for 2028, 2029 and 2030.

Cleary will remain involved with the club in an advisory role, and is also open to the idea of representative coaching.

2:30pm (AEST)

So, that's that from the foot of the mountains. Ivan Cleary is done and dusted as a head coach at the end of 2027, but could still take up a representative role, and will still be involved with the Panthers in an advisory role.

2:29pm (AEST)

"The end of next year will start a new chapter for the Panthers, but it's the same book," Graham says to finish up the press conference.

2:28pm (AEST)

Cleary reckons he is coaching better now because he has an end date known.

2:27pm (AEST)

Cleary confirms he already knew he was stepping down from head coaching when the Chiefs approached him.

2:26pm (AEST)

Cleary asked whether he thinks he will have any doubts over the decision in the next 12 to 18 months. Said he won't, said he is looking forward to other opportunities.

2:23pm (AEST)

Now confirmed that Cleary's future role is still being discussed. No guarantee he will remain around the playing group, but it will be up to Cleary to determine exactly what the role looks like moving forward.

2:20pm (AEST)

Matt Cameron talking about the contract situation at Penrith now with so many players off-contract at the end of next year.

Says Perth and PNG have amplified the situation for Penrith.

Also says there is absolutely no issues from the playing group with Wallace taking over. Thinks it could increase the chance of players staying.

2:18pm (AEST)

Wallace only found out Cleary was stepping down about a week ago.

"I spoke to Ivan about a week ago and at first was shocked," he said.

"It's going to be sad to finish up with Ivan.

"On the other hand, I'm really happy for Ivan that he can make this decision and now we have another 18 months with him."

2:17pm (AEST)

Wallace on the transition plan ahead.

"There is no better person to take over from. I've still got 18 months with him to prepare for that role. In terms of transition, I don't think there is a better club to do it at or a better coach to do it with," Wallace said.

2:16pm (AEST)

I'm sad, but I'm glad it's out now [the news]. I've been holding onto it for a little bit," Cleary says when asked what his emotions are.

2:15pm (AEST)

Cleary on his proudest moment as Penrith coach.

"The proudest thing about this journey is that we have created a winning culture. That's not just me, but it's players, staff, everyone. We have a culture that I can safely say is a winning one. Once you have that, you can move pieces in and out."

2:14pm (AEST)

More on Nathan Cleary.

"His future is pretty uncertain right now. He is just focusing on playing right now and doing a good job."

2:13pm (AEST)

Cleary talking representative coaching again. Definitely seems something he is keen on. Going to be ainteresting period ahead for the Blues and Laurie Daley now.

"Definitely something that I've started thinking about, probably the last couple of years, which I never have before. It's something I would consider if someone thought I was worthy," he said.

2:12pm (AEST)

Confirms Nathan Cleary has known for some time, and said the playing group are happy for Wallace.

"The cheer they just gave him nearly took the roof off..."

2:11pm (AEST)

Cleary confirms he is finished as an NRL coach - will not coach against the Panthers at any stage.

Said he will consider a representative job if someone thought he was good enough for one.

2:08pm (AEST)

Cleary reveals he has been thinking about this decision ever since he was offered a new deal some time ago.

"I've spent a long time thinking about it. It's definitely good to announce it earlier and just wanted to make sure it's the right decision.

"Basically, this is just to give everyone clarity moving forward and also, we have so many players off-contract. Part of it is the contracting model.

"I would have preferred to not say anything for some time."

Speaking about Walace.

"I'll be able to help him a lot next year and beyond. I am passionate about being able to help a first-time coach.

2:07pm (AEST)

Peter Wallace talking now...

"Thankyou to the board for the opportunity but also for believing in me.

"For now, it's business as usual. We have the Dragons this week."

2:06pm (AEST)

Plenty of credit being thrown Cleary's way right now.

2:05pm (AEST)

Ivan Cleary's role will see him taken out of the claws of other clubs and remain with the Panthers, but he said it's not the time for thankyous, rather, he woke up this morning thinking about how to beat the Dragons at Magic Round.

2:04pm (AEST)

Peter Wallace will take over from Cleary. He has signed a three-year deal for the 2028, 2029 and 2030 seasons.

2:04pm (AEST)

Cleary confirms he will stay on at the club in an advisory role from 2028.

2:02pm (AEST)

The Panthers have confirmed their head coach succession plan.

"I want to announce that I'm going to be stepping down from NRL coaching at the end of season 2027," Cleary said.

"It's a decision that I haven't taken lightly.

"I feel like it's definitely the right thing for me, my family and the club.

"I feel really strongly this is the right time for me to step aside."

2:01pm (AEST)

Peter Wallace is in the room!

2pm (AEST)

Just waiting for the arrival of Peter Graham, Matt Cameron and Ivan Cleary...

1:50pm (AEST)

Mentioned earlier about Penrith likely promoting a coach from their own system if Cleary is about to announce he is done at the end of 2027.

Peter Wallace likely the most obvious candidate.

Due to get underway at 2pm.

1:35pm (AEST)

We should be underway in about 25 minutes at Penrith.

If he is indeed exiting, you'd have to imagine Nathan Cleary isn't the only player in danger of leaving. Penrith's salary cap is tight, there is no doubt about that.

Isaah Yeo, Mitch Kenny and Liam Martin are among the players who have already been linked with other clubs including PNG, although if Nathan Cleary leaves, it will certainly shuffle the salary cap situation.

1:25pm (AEST)

Nathan Cleary might wind up in PNG because of this, but is there a chance Ivan Cleary does the same in some sort of back room role?

The club have been linked to the duo already. Willie Peters is certainly going to be the head coach for their first seasons in existence, but no doubt if the Cleary's become available, the Chiefs would throw the kitchen sink at the father-son duo.

Other clubs could also make a play for Cleary if there isn't an office role immediately available at the Panthers. The Dragons come to mind given they recently cut ties with their head of football, while the Perth Bears are having plenty of problems and could benefit enormously from the current Penrith coach's arrival.

1:10pm (AEST)

Maybe one of the bigger question marks to come out of this afternoon is going to be Nathan Cleary's future.

He has pretty openly discussed the fact he is considering heading to November 1 for the first time in his career, and if his father isn't going to be the coach long-term, you'd expect that process will play out.

His partner Mary Fowler lives in the United Kingdom with her soccer career, while there is also the potential of linking up with Jarome Luai at the PNG Chiefs - the duo won four premierships together at the Panthers, and tax free dollars are on offer.

This could be a monumental day for the Panthers in more ways than one.

1pm (AEST)

It has emerged that Ivan Cleary could be keen to try his hand at representative coaching per News Corp. He is unlikely to coach against the Penrith Panthers if today's announcement is indeed to announce his exit at the end of 2027.

Interesting timing there - if the Blues lose this series you'd imagine a new coach will be in for 2027, but if Ivan Cleary suddenly wants the job in 2028...

12:45pm (AEST)

Question posed in our comment section - "Who is the Panthers director of football and how long does he have on his contract?"

Interestingly, Penrith do not have a director of football - they have a "rugby league CEO" who essentially carries out the same job.

He has been part of the Panthers since 2012 and promoted to this current role in March of 2022, but there is no information available on his contract, or whether there is actually an expiry date.

There is a very good chance Ivan Cleary will have to go elsewhere if he wants to become a director of football, or the Panthers could well alter the structure of their football department. Plenty of questions to be answered this afternoon we suspect.

12:30pm (AEST)

Ivan Cleary has made no secret of the fact he wants to take up a director of football type role once he gives up the clipboard. Could well be that Penrith keep him employed down that route if he is indeed about to tell us that last year will be his last as a head coach.

If that is indeed the case, then it will give the Panthers 18 months or so to get a new coach ready to go - hard to see them going outside of their own system to employ one given the success they have had over the journey has all come from their own system, and promoting their own players.

12:24pm (AEST)

So, here is the latest.

Zero Tackle understood this morning that the announcement was likely to be a re-signing, however, it has since been reported by Channel 9 that Cleary is going to quit his post.

It's understood he will coach to the end of his contract in 2027.

12:20pm (AEST)

A potentially monumental day at the foot of the mountains ahead, with some sort of announcement expected on Ivan Cleary's future.

Cleary has been in charge of the Panthers since 2019, winning four premierships and coaching the side to five grand finals in a row before falling short in the 2025 preliminary final.

He will tick past 200 games in charge of the club in his second stint by the end of the year, to go with 98 from his first stint between 2012 and 2015.