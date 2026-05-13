The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly willing to outlay big sums of money for both Luke Metcalf and Connor Watson in their pursuit to launch a rapid rebuild.

The Dragons, who have made the finals just twice since Wayne Bennett left the club at the end of 2011, are in the midst of their worst-ever losing streak.

They have started 2026 with nine straight losses, and finished 2025 with another four. The club who haven't won since last August parted ways with Shane Flanagan after Round 7, although that has done nothing to change results under interim coach Dean Young.

As they prepare for Magic Round against the Penrith Panthers, the Red V already know they will have Keaon Koloamatangi, Phillip Sami and Scott Drinkwater arriving for 2027, but the recruitment run to join their excellent crop of juniors isn't over.

They have been heavily linked with Connor Watson in recent times, and were unsurprisingly almost immediately linked to New Zealand Warriors' halfback Luke Metcalf after he was given permission to negotiate with rival clubs on Tuesday despite being contracted for another two seasons.

That comes with Metcalf stuck behind Tanah Boyd in 2026 at the Warriors, and while Watson is contracted for next season at the Roosters, it's understood the Roosters wouldn't stand in his way of moving on.

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Wide World of Sports The Mole is reporting the Dragons are more than willing to pay over the market value for both players if it will get their contracts across the line.

Watson has been heavily linked to the new PNG franchise given his contract ends at the end of 2027 or the Perth Bears if he leaves at the end of this year, but there has also been an indication made by sources close to the situation that his preference is to remain in Sydney.

A utility who can play hooker, lock or in the halves, he would fit right in as an experienced voice among the Dragons' young forwards, with the joint-venture ready to invest in the likes of Toby and Ryan Couchman, Dylan Egan, Hamish Stewart, Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Jacob Halangahu as their future.

Metcalf, on the other hand, would fix one of the Dragons' biggest issues at halfback.

The joint-venture has unearthed Kade Reed in recent weeks, however, the young gun is clearly struggling in defence and could do with more time in the lower grades before shifting into a full-time first grade role.

He is about to miss between two and three months with a finger injury, which will see Kyle Flanagan, who was dropped as soon as his father was axed as coach, return to first-grade.

Metcalf, despite his own injury problems, would walk straight into the Dragons line up.

Whether either Metcalf or Watson is willing to take a punt on the Dragons, given their form, lack of success and currently lack of a head coach, remains to be seen.

Possible Dragons 2027 team if Watson and Metcalf sign

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Phillip Sami

3. Moses Suli

4. Hayden Buchanan

5. Valentine Holmes

6. Daniel Atkinson

7. Luke Metcalf

8. Keaon Koloamatangi

9. Jacob Liddle

10. Toby Couchman

11. Ryan Couchman

12. Dylan Egan

13. Hamish Stewart

14. Connor Watson

15. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

16. Jacob Halangahu

17. Josh Kerr

18. Clint Gutherson

19. Kyle Flanagan

NRL 2027 squad tracker, best 19s for every club