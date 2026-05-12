With days edging closer to when Laurie Daley announces his NSW Blues State of Origin side, a surprise candidate has emerged following a string of excellent performances.

The Dolphins centre Jack Bostock has impressed in his return from ACL injury, playing in the centres for the first time at NRL level in the past fortnight.

The Illawarra-based product has recorded three tries, broke six tackles, one line-break, given one try assist and averaged 186 running metres per game in the two appearances since the injury return.

The towering centre is up against the likes of Josh Addo-Carr, Thomas Jenkins, and Campbell Graham for a wing spot, given that incumbents Latrell Mitchell and Stephen Crichton lock both centre positions up.

“One of the names that I heard and we love an Origin bolter, (is) the name Jack Bostock. (He is) potentially someone that will be on an extended list of players that will be spoken about,” journalist Adrian Proszenko said on The Continuous Call Team's podcast.

Bostock suffered an ACL rupture in June last year in his third season of NRL.

However, the Dolphins star has made a successful return to the top grade and is in impeccable form for coach Kristian Woolf.

When speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, Bostock recently revealed his positive attitude towards the serious injury he suffered.

“It was obviously heartbreaking at the start,” Bostock said to the publication.

“I cried like a little girl when I found out I'd done my ACL in the sheds. But after that, you just have to move on with life.

“There's plenty more to life than footy, so you have to roll with the punches and keep moving on with it.

“I'm in a pretty good position here at the Dolphins – I'm still getting paid to come in and do my rehab.”

Daley will name his side either later this week or at the start of next, with many positions still up in the air, including the fullback battle between Dylan Edwards and James Tedesco.

The QLD Maroons will travel to Sydney to face the Blues when the first encounter kicks-off on May 27.