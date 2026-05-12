We have reached the end of the unofficial "first third" of the NRL season.

Round 10 has been completed and we are about to enter the Origin period.

Magic Round is upon us, which means we can no longer say "it's still early in the season" after our teams lose.

Before we look forward though, let's look back, to Round 10.

I'd argue there is a pretty clear top team right now, and I see some separation between the top five and the chasing pack. From there though, it's mayhem ... until you reach the likes of the Titans and Dragons.

This week saw the Storm return to winning ways, the Tigers suffer a second straight loss and the Panthers continue to do what they do.

Where did your team land on this week's NRL Power Rankings following Round 10?.

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith were pushed in the capital yet still ran out convincing 30-18 winners over Canberra on Sunday.

Nathan Cleary was 10/10 while halves partner Blaize Talagi was also brilliant. Dylan Edwards is going to be incredibly difficult to overlook for Origin honours.

Penrith start the shortest priced favourites I have ever seen as they "host" the Dragons at Magic Round.

2. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors had their feet up over the weekend thanks to a bye.

Luke Metcalf's future at the club is in question but otherwise it was a very quiet week across the Tasman.

They return on Sunday as they "host" the Broncos. It will never not be funny that the two Brisbane based teams are gifted another home game in Magic Round.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters brilliant form continued on Friday evening with a massive win over the Titans. The Robert Toia "try" dominated headlines but the Chooks were brilliant.

James Tedesco is in arguably career best form, which is saying something. Sam Walker all but booked his Origin spot with another big effort.

The Roosters play the Cowboys on Saturday evening, gunning for a seventh straight victory.

Sharks slammed, Bunker blunders and much more in this week's Rugby League Outlaws

4. Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies, despite the loss of Latrell Mitchell, bounced back to winning ways this Saturday via a crushing 36-12 win over the Sharks.

Alex Johnston crossed for a hattrick, despite showing signs of injury. Jye Gray was best on ground for mine. Latrell Siegwalt was brilliant on debut.

Souths Friday night clash with the Dolphins is arguably the headline act of the weekend. They'll fancy their chances.

5. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

The Sea Eagles have turned Brookvale back into a fortress under their new coach. This week they defended it, to the tune of 32 points to four, against the Broncos.

Joey Walsh scored his first try in the top level. Tolutau Koula continues his brilliant run at fullback. Brandon Wakeham is enjoying career best form at hooker.

The Wests Tigers await the Sea Eagles on Saturday afternoon. No reason Foran's boys can't continue their brilliant run.

6. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos were absolutely played off the park at Brookvale on Saturday night.

Antonio Verhoeven's sixth minute try was all she wrote for the travelling Brisbane outfit. Reece Walsh was kept to his most quiet game, potentially ever.

Brisbane will need to bounce right back, pre Origin, "away" to the Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

7. Newcastle Knights (10)

The Knights turned in one of the all time, entertaining performances in smashing the Dragons 44 points to 10 in Wollongong.

Greg Marzhew crossed for a lazy five tries, while Bradman Best ensured he's next man up in the centres for the Blues. Kalyn Ponga provided six line break assists. Six!

There's no reason a repeat isn't on the cards as they play the Titans on Sunday afternoon. They won't fear the trip, that's for sure.

8. Wests Tigers (5)

The Tigers have endured a horror fortnight, albeit on the back of a monster injury toll. That said, to concede almost 100 points over the past two weeks isn't great.

Taylan May had a worldly day out for Tigers. He crossed twice, broke 10 tackles and had 180 run metres. Otherwise, not a lot to report here.

They have Manly on Sunday afternoon. Shapes as another tough day at the office.

9. The Dolphins (11)

I fully admit to be as close to a Dolphins fan as possible, whilst remaining a Sharks fan. They are so much fun to watch!

Jamayne Isaako's hattrick, Jack Bostock existing and Kodi Nikorima's performance were the highlights in the Phins 44-12 win over the Bulldogs.

Friday night's clash with the Rabbitohs is the main event of the weekend for mine. I literally cannot wait for these two to thrown down.

10. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

The Cowboys win/loss/win/loss sequence continued via a shock loss to the Eels on Friday night.

Tom Dearden, despite the result, was the best player on the park. He laid on four tries and looked to have his side headed for victory.

The Roosters await on Saturday evening. The Cowboys will be sans the aforementioned Dearden for over a month, after he was injured on Friday night.

11. Cronulla Sharks (9)

The Sharks up and down (mostly down) form continued via a horror loss to the Bunnies on Saturday evening. The 36-12 scoreline probably flatters the Sharks given their performance.

Cronulla's "effort" can be summed up in vision that showed Nicho Hynes stopping on a chase to fix his hair. No Shark was amongst the top eight or nine players on the park.

The Sharks have to decide whether or not they are serious in 2026. If they are, they must beat the Bulldogs on Friday evening.

12. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels bounced back to winning ways via a thrilling Golden Point win over the Cowboys on Friday night.

Jordan Samrani turned in his career best game and tore the Cowboys left edge to shreds. Josh Addo-Carr reminded Origin selectors of his talents, and speed. Tallyn Da Silva looks a real star!

I have no confidence in tipping the Eels but you'd be braver than I am to rule them out against the Storm on Saturday night.

13. Canberra Raiders (13)

Canberra played their part in a fun Sunday afternoon game against the Panthers. Unfortunately they were relatively soundly handled, losing 30 points to 18.

Excitement machines Ethan Sanders and Kaeo Weekes both crossed for tries while Hudson Young has absolutely confirmed his Origin selection.

The Raiders have the bye this week which means they'll miss the Magic Round festivities. I don't think their fans will care. The bye has come at a good time.

14. Melbourne Storm (16)

Oh o. I know it was against the undermanned Tigers but the Storm suddenly remembering they can play football is not fun for anyone else.

Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes were all massive. Another scary sight. How good is Ativalu Lisati!?

The 44-16 win will mean very little though if they can't back it up this weekend against the Eels.

15. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

For the third straight week in a row the Bulldogs scored just the 12 points. In that time they've conceded. 32, 28 and 44. Not good.

I thought Leo Thompson was good. Sean O'Sullivan's opening 20 minutes was right up there. Otherwise, pretty dire stuff.

I have no idea what to expect the Sharks. My only advice is, if you have to miss a game this weekend, make it this one.

16. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans endured more than their fare share of bad luck on Friday evening yet were still far from competitive against the Roosters.

Keano Kini crossed for his first try in a long, long time, providing the highlight in their 28-12 loss.

Newcastle are in town on Sunday afternoon. The Titans are going to need to score 40 points to win this one. They have it in them.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

The poor Dragons were plastered from pillar to post on Saturday afternoon at the hands of the Knights.

They conceded nine tries, six which came before half time. The crowd sure let the players know their feelings, and I cannot blame them.

The Dragons are the longest priced outsiders I've ever seen in modern rugby league. If you put $20 on the Dragons, you'll lose $20.