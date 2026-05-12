The State of Origin series is almost upon us, with teams to be selected after Magic Round and players to then enter a ten-day camp ahead of Game 1 in Sydney on May 27.
With six-man benches to be used in Origin for the first time, and a general speeding up of the game, as well as injuries playing their part in pre-selection debates, options are many and varied for who each team will pick.
We asked our team here at Zero Tackle to come up with their 19-man squads for each state, and this is what they came up with.
Kye Ferreira
New South Wales Blues
1. James Tedesco
2. Casey McLean
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Stephen Crichton
5. Brian To'o
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Reece Robson
10. Jackson Ford
11. Hudson Young
12. Cameron Murray
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Blayke Brailey
15. Terrell May
16. Keaon Koloamatangi
17. Haumole Olakau'atu
18. Ethan Strange
19. Connor Watson
Queensland Maroons
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Dane Gagai
3. Gehamat Shibasaki
4. Robert Toia
5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
6. Cameron Munster
7. Tanah Boyd
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Harry Grant
10. Lindsay Collins
11. Reuben Cotter
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Kurt Mann
15. Tom Gilbert
16. Max Plath
17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
18. AJ Brimson
19. Briton Nikora
Magdalena Murdoch
New South Wales Blues
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Josh Addo-Carr
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Stephen Crichton
5. Brian To'o
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Reece Robson
10. Isaah Yeo
11. Hudson Young
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Cameron Murray
14. Blayke Brailey
15. Jackson Ford
16. Keaon Koloamatangi
17. Jacob Preston
18. Tolutau Koula
19. Ethan Strange
Queensland Maroons
1. Reece Walsh
2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
3. Robert Toia
4. Gehamat Shibasaki
5. Selwyn Cobbo
6. Cameron Munster
7. Tanah Boyd
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Harry Grant
10. Lindsay Collins
11. Reuben Cotter
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Kalyn Ponga
15. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
16. Tom Gilbert
17. Corey Horsburgh
18. Max Plath
19. AJ Brimson
Dan Nichols
New South Wales Blues
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Josh Addo-Carr
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Stephen Crichton
5. Brian To'o
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Keaon Koloamatangi
9. Reece Robson
10. Addin Fonua-Blake
11. Angus Crichton
12. Hudson Young
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Blayke Brailey
15. Cameron Murray
16. Jackson Ford
17. Mitch Barnett
18. Haumole Olakau'atu
19. Ethan Strange
Queensland Maroons
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4. Robert Toia
5. Phillip Sami
6. Cameron Munster
7. Sam Walker
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Harry Grant
10. Reuben Cotter
11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
12. Heilum Luki
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Kalyn Ponga
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Tom Gilbert
17. Beau Fermor
18. Max Plath
19. Jaxon Purdue
Scott Pryde
New South Wales Blues
1. James Tedesco
2. Campbell Graham
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Kotoni Staggs
5. Brian To'o
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Blayke Brailey
10. Isaah Yeo
11. Hudson Young
12. Jacob Preston
13. Cameron Murray
14. Reece Robson
15. Keaon Koloamatangi
16. Jackson Ford
17. Haumole Olakau'atu
18. Ethan Strange
19. Casey McLean
Queensland Maroons
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Jaxon Purdue
4. Robert Toia
5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
6. Cameron Munster
7. Sam Walker
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Harry Grant
10. Tom Gilbert
11. Reuben Cotter
12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Kalyn Ponga
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Beau Fermor
17. Corey Horsburgh
18. Max Plath
19. AJ Brimson
Leo Twemlow
New South Wales Blues
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Stephen Crichton
5. Casey McLean
6. Mitchell Moses
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Blayke Brailey
10. Isaah Yeo
11. Hudson Young
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Cameron Murray
14. Jackson Ford
15. Connor Watson
16. Tolutau Koula
17. Jacob Preston
18. Ethan Strange
19. Victor Radley
Queensland Maroons
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4. Robert Toia
5. Valentine Holmes
6. Cameron Munster
7. Sam Walker
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Harry Grant
10. Lindsay Collins
11. Reuben Cotter
12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Kalyn Ponga
15. Tom Gilbert
16. Ethan Bullemor
17. Arama Hau
18. Thomas Mikaele
19. Jaxon Purdue
Popular picks
New South Wales Blues
1. James Tedesco (3 selections)
2. Casey McLean (2 selections + 1 on bench)
3. Latrell Mitchell (5 selections)
4. Stephen Crichton (4 selections)
5. Brian To'o (5 selections)
6. Mitchell Moses (4 selections)
7. Nathan Cleary (5 selections)
8. Addin Fonua-Blake (5 selections)
9. Reece Robson (3 selections + 1 on bench)
10. Isaah Yeo (3 selections + 2 at lock)
11. Hudson Young (5 selections)
12. Haumole Olakau'atu (2 selections + 3 on bench)
13. Cameron Murray (2 selections + 1 selection at second-row + 2 on bench)
14. Blayke Brailey (3 selections + 2 to start)
15. Jackson Ford (4 selection + 1 to start)
16. Keaon Koloamatangi (3 selections + 1 to start)
17. Jacob Preston (2 selections + 1 to start)
18. Ethan Strange (5 selections)
19. Connor Watson (2 selection)
Queensland Maroons
1. Reece Walsh (4 selections)
2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (3 selections + 2 at centre)
3. Robert Toia (5 selections)
4. Gehamat Shibasaki (2 selections)
5. Selwyn Cobbo (3 selections)
6. Cameron Munster (5 selections)
7. Sam Walker (3 selections)
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (5 selections)
9. Harry Grant (5 selections)
10. Lindsay Collins (3 selections + 2 on bench)
11. Reuben Cotter (4 selections + 1 at prop)
12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (3 selections + 2 on bench)
13. Patrick Carrigan (5 selections)
14. Kalyn Ponga (4 selections + 1 to start)
15. Tom Gilbert (4 selections + 1 to start)
16. Max Plath (4 selections)
17. Corey Horsburgh (2 selections)
18. Beau Fermor (2 selections)
19. AJ Brimson (3 selection)
Note: New South Wales had a tie in jersey 19. Connor Watson has been selected to the popular team ahead of Tolutau Koula.