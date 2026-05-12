The State of Origin series is almost upon us, with teams to be selected after Magic Round and players to then enter a ten-day camp ahead of Game 1 in Sydney on May 27.

With six-man benches to be used in Origin for the first time, and a general speeding up of the game, as well as injuries playing their part in pre-selection debates, options are many and varied for who each team will pick.

We asked our team here at Zero Tackle to come up with their 19-man squads for each state, and this is what they came up with.

Kye Ferreira

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco

2. Casey McLean

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Brian To'o

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Reece Robson

10. Jackson Ford

11. Hudson Young

12. Cameron Murray

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Blayke Brailey

15. Terrell May

16. Keaon Koloamatangi

17. Haumole Olakau'atu

18. Ethan Strange

19. Connor Watson

Queensland Maroons

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Dane Gagai

3. Gehamat Shibasaki

4. Robert Toia

5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

6. Cameron Munster

7. Tanah Boyd

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Harry Grant

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Reuben Cotter

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Kurt Mann

15. Tom Gilbert

16. Max Plath

17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

18. AJ Brimson

19. Briton Nikora

Magdalena Murdoch

New South Wales Blues

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Brian To'o

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Reece Robson

10. Isaah Yeo

11. Hudson Young

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Cameron Murray

14. Blayke Brailey

15. Jackson Ford

16. Keaon Koloamatangi

17. Jacob Preston

18. Tolutau Koula

19. Ethan Strange

Queensland Maroons

1. Reece Walsh

2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

3. Robert Toia

4. Gehamat Shibasaki

5. Selwyn Cobbo

6. Cameron Munster

7. Tanah Boyd

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Harry Grant

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Reuben Cotter

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Kalyn Ponga

15. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

16. Tom Gilbert

17. Corey Horsburgh

18. Max Plath

19. AJ Brimson

Dan Nichols

New South Wales Blues

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Brian To'o

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Keaon Koloamatangi

9. Reece Robson

10. Addin Fonua-Blake

11. Angus Crichton

12. Hudson Young

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Blayke Brailey

15. Cameron Murray

16. Jackson Ford

17. Mitch Barnett

18. Haumole Olakau'atu

19. Ethan Strange

Queensland Maroons

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

4. Robert Toia

5. Phillip Sami

6. Cameron Munster

7. Sam Walker

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Harry Grant

10. Reuben Cotter

11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

12. Heilum Luki

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Kalyn Ponga

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Tom Gilbert

17. Beau Fermor

18. Max Plath

19. Jaxon Purdue

Scott Pryde

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco

2. Campbell Graham

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Brian To'o

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Isaah Yeo

11. Hudson Young

12. Jacob Preston

13. Cameron Murray

14. Reece Robson

15. Keaon Koloamatangi

16. Jackson Ford

17. Haumole Olakau'atu

18. Ethan Strange

19. Casey McLean

Queensland Maroons

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Jaxon Purdue

4. Robert Toia

5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

6. Cameron Munster

7. Sam Walker

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Harry Grant

10. Tom Gilbert

11. Reuben Cotter

12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Kalyn Ponga

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Beau Fermor

17. Corey Horsburgh

18. Max Plath

19. AJ Brimson

Leo Twemlow

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Casey McLean

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Isaah Yeo

11. Hudson Young

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Cameron Murray

14. Jackson Ford

15. Connor Watson

16. Tolutau Koula

17. Jacob Preston

18. Ethan Strange

19. Victor Radley

Queensland Maroons

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

4. Robert Toia

5. Valentine Holmes

6. Cameron Munster

7. Sam Walker

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Harry Grant

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Reuben Cotter

12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Kalyn Ponga

15. Tom Gilbert

16. Ethan Bullemor

17. Arama Hau

18. Thomas Mikaele

19. Jaxon Purdue

Popular picks

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco (3 selections)

2. Casey McLean (2 selections + 1 on bench)

3. Latrell Mitchell (5 selections)

4. Stephen Crichton (4 selections)

5. Brian To'o (5 selections)

6. Mitchell Moses (4 selections)

7. Nathan Cleary (5 selections)

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (5 selections)

9. Reece Robson (3 selections + 1 on bench)

10. Isaah Yeo (3 selections + 2 at lock)

11. Hudson Young (5 selections)

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (2 selections + 3 on bench)

13. Cameron Murray (2 selections + 1 selection at second-row + 2 on bench)

14. Blayke Brailey (3 selections + 2 to start)

15. Jackson Ford (4 selection + 1 to start)

16. Keaon Koloamatangi (3 selections + 1 to start)

17. Jacob Preston (2 selections + 1 to start)

18. Ethan Strange (5 selections)

19. Connor Watson (2 selection)

Queensland Maroons

1. Reece Walsh (4 selections)

2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (3 selections + 2 at centre)

3. Robert Toia (5 selections)

4. Gehamat Shibasaki (2 selections)

5. Selwyn Cobbo (3 selections)

6. Cameron Munster (5 selections)

7. Sam Walker (3 selections)

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (5 selections)

9. Harry Grant (5 selections)

10. Lindsay Collins (3 selections + 2 on bench)

11. Reuben Cotter (4 selections + 1 at prop)

12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (3 selections + 2 on bench)

13. Patrick Carrigan (5 selections)

14. Kalyn Ponga (4 selections + 1 to start)

15. Tom Gilbert (4 selections + 1 to start)

16. Max Plath (4 selections)

17. Corey Horsburgh (2 selections)

18. Beau Fermor (2 selections)

19. AJ Brimson (3 selection)

Note: New South Wales had a tie in jersey 19. Connor Watson has been selected to the popular team ahead of Tolutau Koula.