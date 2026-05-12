Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga has revealed he is open to the idea of playing out of his fullback position for the QLD Maroons in the upcoming State of Origin series.

Given the bottleneck jam in the fullback spot, with Reece Walsh and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow also both likely candidates, Ponga has put his hand up to play in the halfback role if coach Billy Slater needs him to.

With incumbent halfback Tom Dearden being struck down with a syndesmosis injury, which may sideline him for the entire series, Slater has an important decision to make regarding his chief playmaker role.

“Obviously, I feel for Tommy (Dearden), I think all of Queensland do, I think of all of rugby league does,” Ponga said to SENQ Sportsday.

“You don't want to see any player, even on both sides, get injured so you feel for him… he loves that arena, so, no doubt he'll be watching and supporting.

“But for me, I haven't thought too much. “I've obviously… heard the noise around different positions and stuff like that. “As a Queenslander, I'll play anywhere. “As a competitor, obviously, I want to play my position, but I understand what's best for the state is to do whatever Billy really asks or or whatever Queensland asks of me. “So, I don't mind, to be honest. If I have to play anywhere, I'll play anywhere.” Ponga hasn't played halfback at NRL level ever since his 2016 NRL debut, but will rise to the challenge if Slater calls. With the dropping of Daly Cherry-Evans after Game 1 last year, Slater may opt to recall him for his 360+ NRL game experience in the playmaking role. However, his Roosters halves teammate Sam Walker may beat him to the job if Slater wants to go down a youthful approach to partner the likely Munster in the six and seven. The Maroons can also look at Jamal Fogarty, Jake Clifford, Ben Hunt, Braydon Trindall and Ezra Mam as playmaking options, who have all shown quality form at times during the year.

The Maroons will travel to Sydney to face the NSW Blues for Game 1 on May 27.