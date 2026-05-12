Gold Coast Titans hooker Sam Verrills has caught the attention of various Super League clubs following reports from the Courier Mail a fortnight ago that he will not be extended at the club.

Verrills' starting hooker position is set to be given to Oliver Pascoe in 2027, who has impressed at the start of his career.

It means the Titans aren't in a position to offer the 27-year-old an extension following his contract's expiration at the end of the year.

His services are now catching attention from the Northern Hemisphere, with LoveRugbyLeague revealing Super League clubs are aware of his vacancy and are now on their radar.

Since his NRL debut in 2019, Verrills has notched up 120 NRL games, including a premiership title win with the Sydney Roosters in his rookie year.

Verrills started at hooker in the Grand Final against the Canberra Raiders, where he darted out of dummy-half in the sixth minute to score the opening try of the match.

Recording 64 games for the Titans since his move north in 2023, they are looking to move in another direction, offering his services to other clubs, which include those in the Super League.

Teams speculated are the Catalans Dragons, who have Kruise Leeming on a short-term contract, however, has been shopped around elsewhere for 2027. Huddersfield Giants have added a second hooker to their squad in Cole Geyer. However, his deal expires at the end of the year, making Verrills a plausible option there as well.