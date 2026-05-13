Nathan Cleary insists he will take his time with negotiations on his next contract, given his attention is focused on the State of Origin series around the corner.

The game's best player can become free to negotiate with rival clubs on November 1 this year for a contract in 2028 if he chooses to do so.

The Panthers maestro has indicated he won't rush into contract talks with the Panthers in the middle of the Origin period. However, he is also no certainty to wait and allow other clubs to make a bid.

Cleary's contract expires at the end of 2027, aligning nicely with the PNG Chiefs expansion side entering the competition. Speculation far and wide has been mounting that the Chiefs will make a play for Cleary, given his former teammate and good friend Jarome Luai was their maiden signing.

Although the four-time premiership-winning halfback is taking it steady as he looks to secure NSW with a series win, and hasn't revealed whether he will become a highly sought-after free agent.

“I don't know,” Cleary said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I honestly don't know, and that won't change between now and the Origin period. I'm not prepared to make a decision. And I don't know why it's such a rush.

“In my mind, it's May, so it's still ages away. I don't even want to think about contracts through this hectic period of the year.”

Cleary hasn't skipped a beat in 2026, headlining the Dally M tally list and orchestrating brilliant playmaking moves, including his neat goal-line drop-out which gave his side the ball late in the match against the Raiders on Sunday.

“I knew it was bending – I've kicked the footy since I was two years old, so I have a fair idea of what a footy can do,” Cleary said.

“The ball still does some pretty incredible things. But when it spins like that, I knew it was going to turn.

“I don't like to break it down [what I do] too much because it becomes confusing. Sometimes it's trial and error. When you kick it enough, you know where to kick it to make it bend a certain way. You practice it until you're confident to kick it.”

If the 28-year-old halfback intends to become available for a switch in teams in 2028, no-doubt every NRL club would attempt to shuffle their squads around to accommodate Cleary in their side.

Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron made it known that the club would always love to keep both Ivan and Nathan at the foot of the mountains, and will respect their decisions to engage in contract conversations at a later date.

“There is a rhythm that exists once the season starts, and when we feel the time is right our chairman, Peter Graham, will engage with Ivan and Nathan to get the conversation started,” Cameron told the SMH.

“We'd love Ivan and Nathan to stay. They have already played a huge role in our success and we want that to continue.”

The Panthers are booked in for a clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday for Magic Round.