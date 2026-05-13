Cronulla Sharks forward Cameron McInnes is destined to finish his rugby league career in the English Super League after a move floated to the Perth Bears fell apart.

The Bears, desperate to add experience and talent to their first season, had flagged McInnes as a likely option.

The Sharks are in the middle of a salary cap clean out, and with lock rival Jesse Colquhoun putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with the club, he is one of a host of players likely to leave at the end of the year.

The Bears were seen as the most likely option if he was going to stay in the NRL, with McInnes viewed by many as a potential option to become the club's inaugural captain.

According to Channel 9s Danny Weidler, though, that has now fallen over, with talks between his management and the Bears fizzling out.

It's understood the English Super League - where a number of clubs are believed to be interested - is now the most likely destination for McInnes.

It's the latest hammer blow for the Bears, who have already missed a number of players and have been dealing with internal issues in recent weeks relating to their staff, while the roster struggles for traction when it comes to signing a competitive outfit for their opening season.

The Bears currently have 17 players locked in for their opening season, with their most recent signings being a pair of youngsters in Parramatta Eels winger Apa Tiwdle and Tigers forward Kit Laulilii.

Issues for the Bears have compounded with the PNG Chiefs - who enter in 2028 - managing to land their first two players well before November 1, with Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston agreeing to make the switch.