Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has dropped a telling comment on whether former NRL halfback Brodie Croft will remain in Headingley or return to Australia.

Croft is showcasing elite form for the Rhinos, which has piqued the interest of the St George Illawarra Dragons, suggesting Wollongong as a possible destination.

Love Rugby League is reporting that the Rhinos want to keep Croft at the club. However, pressure is looming elsewhere, which may see him exit.

The Headingley-based club is hopeful the half will remain in the Northern Hemisphere, with coach Brad Arthur saying it is now up to Croft's camp whether he inks an extension following his contract expiration this year.

“The club has done everything they can,” said head coach Arthur.

“Bleasey (Ian Blease) has been working with his management for quite a while, and there was an understanding of when we'd try and get near a decision.

“He's had interest from Australia, but I had a conversation with Brodie last week and he understands what the club have done for him and the position he plays in our team. His good form is based on a lot of what the team are doing.

“All his indications to me are if he stays in England, Leeds is his club; but it's up to Brodie now.”

Croft was last in the NRL in 2021, where he played for the Broncos. Following that season, he linked up with the Salford Red Devils, where he has remained in the UK since.

Croft has played 61 games for the club since arriving in 2024, recording 28 tries at an impressive strike rate for a halfback.

Arthur was full of praise for Crofts' form since being at the Rhinos, who came fourth in the Man of Steel shortlist for 2026.

“He's going really well,” said Arthur.

“He's picking his times of when to get involved in the game. We wanted more quality rather than quantity of touches, and having Lachie (Miller) out the back frees him up. And then Jake taking control of the team helps him play that eyes-up footie and play off his instinct."

Speculation has also risen for a potential move to the Warrington Wolves, with reports emerging that he will replace George Williams after he returns to Australia with the Dolphins.

Croft will be in action once again when the Rhinos travel to Wigan to face the Warriors on Friday at their local time.