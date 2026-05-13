Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson has opened up on a battle with a concussion that he suffered in the preseason.

The talented second rower was placed on loan to the Warrington Wolves in 2025 before returning to Parramatta for this year's campaign. Although, hasn't played a game since his return.

He has spent time with a neurologist to combat the symptoms which are still lingering to this day.

Matterson went to his Instagram to share his frustrations on the journey returning from a head knock.

"Since I've been recovering from the concussion, training and nutrition is something I've kinda been leaning towards, just to take my mind off things," Matterson said in a video posted to his social media.

"The symptoms I'm having with headaches and blurred vision and things like that, it's hard to deal with."

Yet to play a game this season, Matterson faces the challenge of medical retirement if symptoms continue to linger.

"I want to feel like me again," Matterson said.

"How do you stay 'you' when everything that makes you 'you' is on pause?".

Matterson was rewarded for elite club-level form at Parramatta with a NSW Blues call-up in 2022, playing Game 1 of the series.

Matterson was heavily linked to make a switch to the Melbourne Storm following a hefty legal battle between the two clubs.

It didn't eventuate into a deal, with Matterson still looking to get the green light to continue playing for the Eels.