Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson has opened up on a battle with a concussion that he suffered in the preseason.
The talented second rower was placed on loan to the Warrington Wolves in 2025 before returning to Parramatta for this year's campaign. Although, hasn't played a game since his return.
He has spent time with a neurologist to combat the symptoms which are still lingering to this day.
Matterson went to his Instagram to share his frustrations on the journey returning from a head knock.
"Since I've been recovering from the concussion, training and nutrition is something I've kinda been leaning towards, just to take my mind off things," Matterson said in a video posted to his social media.
"The symptoms I'm having with headaches and blurred vision and things like that, it's hard to deal with."
Yet to play a game this season, Matterson faces the challenge of medical retirement if symptoms continue to linger.
"I want to feel like me again," Matterson said.
Someone needs to sit down quietly with him and explain that his rugby league career is over.
Parramatta will not resign him for next year, and will be afraid to play him again this year. No other club – NRL or Super League – will want a bar of him given his medical issue.
Unless he fancies a career in health and nutrition, he should be thinking about life after League, and using his time productively to skill up for whatever he intends to do.