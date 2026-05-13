The Canberra Raiders have confirmed Simi Sasagi is set to miss at least a month after injuring his shoulder against the Penrith Panthers.

In a boost for the Raiders, scans showed the utility - who started the year at centre and has since moved to the second-row - has suffered no structural damage.

The shoulder injury, which was sustained during the first half of the loss to Penrith, will see him spend four to six weeks on the sidelines as it heals though.

One of the game's most in-form players, Sasagi's absence is another major blow to the Raiders who are already without Matty Nicholson, Josh Papalii, Joe Roddy, Xavier Savage, Noah Martin and Zac Hosking.

In a slight offset, his time on the sidelines starts with a bye, but then he is expected to miss at the very least games against the Dolphins, North Queensland Cowboys and Sydney Roosters all at home between Rounds 12 and 14, before being a chance to return in Round 15 against the Parramatta Eels or Round 16 against the Melbourne Storm, both on the road.

At worst, he should be back for a home game against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 17.

With Martin, Hosking, Nicholson and Roddy all sidelined from the club's second-row stocks, it's unclear how Ricky Stuart will line his side up when they return from the bye to play the Dolphins, with their now being an argument for Jordan Uta to be promoted to the starting side, while some who typically play in the middle could be asked to play wider.

There is also an outside chance of Roddy being fit after the bye, but it's not likely.