The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed Samuel Hughes and Josh Curran - who were both named in their Magic Round squad for Friday's clash with the Cronulla Sharks - have had to withdraw.

Hughes was named to play the game from the bench, but has been ruled out to a neck injury.

It's unclear at this stage how or when the injury was sustained, but it's believed it occurred while the club were training this week before heading to Brisbane for the opening match of rugby league's biggest regular season weekend.

Canterbury have also confirmed Josh Curran has been withdrawn from contention for the game.

He was named in the 22-man squad to travel north, but has suffered a rib injury. Curran could well have been the player in line to win a promotion to the bench with Hughes missing out.

As a result, Canterbury have confirmed the NRL will allow Jack Underhill to join what is now a 21-man squad, with Jed Reardon promoted to 19th man, and Sean O'Sullivan joining the named six-man bench after originally being named in jersey 22.