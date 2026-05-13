The former New South Wales forward, who has enjoyed a long and storied career in the NRL, is off-contract at the Cronulla Sharks at the end of this season, and his next destination is far from decided.

While McInnes had been in discussions with the Perth Bears about joining their inaugural 2027 squad, there is a new NRL team interested in his services.

Love Rugby League reports that the Melbourne Storm have shown interest in the Sharks forward and are currently monitoring the situation.

The PNG Chiefs are keeping tabs on McInnes, though any move there would not materialise until 2028.

A serious rival offer from England has complicated the picture, with the York Knights pushing hard to make the versatile forward the centrepiece of their squad next season.

Central to that pitch is increased central funding heading York's way, which has put marquee recruitment firmly on the agenda.

McInnes sits at the top of their targets list, and the club are hopeful he can fill a similar figurehead role to the one Damien Cook has taken on at Castleford Tigers.

Hull FC have been linked with the forward, but it is understood he does not feature in their plans.

McInnes' future remains unsolved, but York are determined to convince him to join the Super League, rather than stay in the NRL.