One of the most common phrases in Queensland homes, workplaces and social settings for much of the last two decades is the tried and tested “New South Wales just don't get Origin.”

And they may have a point.

Since the Maroon dominance started in 2006, NSW have lost 15 series while QLD have only lost 5. Overall, Queensland have won 25 Origin series to NSW's 17 when we look at the all-time scoreboard.

This, despite the same pattern seeming to emerge each winter.

Every year, the Blues arrive with the stronger roster, and they are labelled favourites.

Yet every year, when the pressure moments arrive, Queensland somehow look more certain about who they are.

That is why the pressure surrounding Laurie Daley has become enormous heading into this upcoming State of Origin series.

Daley returned to the Blues coaching role after a decline in standards under his predecessor Brad Fittler. Instead, he now finds himself carrying the weight of an uncomfortable question that has been building for years.

Why does Queensland consistently look more prepared for Origin moments than NSW?

The frightening part for Blues fans is that the problem may run far deeper than one coach.

For years, NSW have operated under the belief that pathways, systems and talent depth would eventually overwhelm Queensland. The state's many club based junior systems produce more players, larger talent pools and stronger development numbers for NSW to benefit from.

Yet when Origin arrives, Queensland repeatedly appear mentally clearer, emotionally tougher and more instinctive under pressure.

And under Daley, the Blues still look confused about the kind of football they want to play. Last season exposed that brutally.

NSW often dominated possession and territory but still struggled to land decisive blows once games were in the balance. Their attack frequently looked over-structured with too many ‘settling' hit-ups before attacking raised and Nathan Cleary looked lost without a black or pink Panthers jersey on.

Queensland, meanwhile, embraced the challenge after falling at the first hurdle and that contrast has become impossible to ignore.

A lot of that can be attributed to the Maroons coach Billy Slater, who changed defensive structures, attacking approach and personnel after an embarring opening loss at home.

The Blues often look like a team trying not to lose, whilst Queensland look like a team hellbent on breaking anyone in Blue mentally.

And now Daley has inherited the responsibility of fixing a problem that has existed long before his return.

The irony is that NSW should be perfectly built for modern Origin football. A football expected to be faster and with the scoreboard ticking over.

Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses or Jarome Luai could arguably form the most tactically gifted halves combination in Game One. Isaah Yeo and/or Cameron Murray will provide stability and options through the middle. Brian To'o starts sets relentlessly. Latrell Mitchell can shatter defensive systems with a single carry.

Yet the Blues still play robotically or drift sideways aimlessly when pressure intensifies.

Queensland on the other hand continue to develop players who understand instinctive football. Players comfortable in broken moments.

Comfortable in momentum swings. Comfortable playing emotionally charged football without panicking.

NSW often look like they're in mental strait-jackets by comparison.

And that is the challenge confronting Daley now.

Can he turn a highly pressured football state into a mentally freer Origin team within three games?

NSW are again entering a series carrying a brutal injury toll. Payne Haas is battling an MCL issue, Liam Martin is sidelined, Angus Crichton is under an injury cloud and several outside backs have already been ruled out or are racing the clock for Game 1.

Tom Trbojevic's absence may hurt most of all.

Not simply because of his talent, but because he represents something NSW desperately lack when games become tight and tense: unpredictability and X Factor.

At his best, Trbojevic is a nightmare for defensive systems. Without him, the Blues risk becoming bland where they could be brilliant.

That places enormous pressure back onto Cleary.

After an average showing in last year's Origin and in the Ashes series with Australian colours on, Cleary still enters this series carrying questions about whether he can emotionally own Origin the way other great playmakers have in the past.

Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith, Darren Lockyer and Cooper Cronk controlled games emotionally before they controlled them tactically. They understood momentum. They understood when to simplify football. They knew game management.

NSW still appear caught between Daley's structure and instinct.

And that tension now sits directly on the shoulders of the coach and the halfback.

The scary part for the Blues is that Queensland understand this psychological battle far better than NSW do. They thrive on turning games into emotional warfare.

Meanwhile, every NSW error feels catastrophic. One missed tackle, one poor kick chase or one bad defensive read and panic immediately spreads through the fanbase, media and often the team itself.

Daley's overall Origin coaching record continues to shadow him heavily after another series defeat last year so every selection decision no doubt feels loaded.

Go with experience? Gamble on youth? Select an attacking or defensively strong side? Does he double down on Penrith combinations? Or does he finally build a team designed around instinctive football rather than systems?

Even the fullback decision now feels symbolic.

Dylan Edwards represents reliability, repetition and structure based on recent selections. James Tedesco represents tried, trusted and he's ageing sensationally better than red wine. Daley's eventual call may reveal exactly how he believes Origin should be played.

That is why this series feels so defining. Not just for Daley, but for NSW rugby league itself.

Because if Queensland win again, the conversation around pathways and development will become impossible to avoid.

How can the biggest rugby league state in Australia continue producing elite club systems but still look emotionally vulnerable in Origin?

Why do Queensland players consistently appear freer under pressure?

Why do NSW teams tighten up when the whips are cracking?

Those are the questions hanging over this entire series and Laurie Daley has three games to answer them.

It is about proving NSW still understand what State of Origin actually is.

And if the Blues fail again, the criticism will move far beyond one coach.

It will become a referendum on the entire NSW rugby league system.

Lee Addison is a former club coach at Sea Eagles and Panthers and the founder of rugbyleaguecoach.com.au. He is a Coach Mentor and his programmes for coaches and clubs can be found HERE