Zane Harrison has no intention of treating a guaranteed jersey as a free pass.

The 20-year-old halfback turned heads on debut against a star-studded Roosters die, drawing glowing praise from Titans coach Josh Hannay, who promptly declared the No.7 jumper is Harrison's to lose.

The schoolboy prodigy isn't about to get comfortable, and as far as he is concerned, he has the mindset that the jersey is earned each week anew.

"I think [Josh] timed it perfectly. He's backed me from the start and let me continue to learn my craft in Q Cup, and that's what I've been doing this year," Harrison said.

"To finally get an opportunity, I'm really thankful for Josh to back me.

"I'm still thinking there's competition [for the No. 7 jersey among the squad].

"There's always competition, so I have to do everything I can to retain that jersey and keep my spot in the team.

"I'll still be putting my best foot forward and trying to string some good games together to put me in good stead."

Harrison described his maiden NRL outing, lining up opposite the likes of James Tedesco and Daly Cherry-Evans, as nothing short of surreal.

Now, barely a breath after his debut, he's starring down another marquee moment: Magic Round at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon.

"To be able to play at Magic Round is super special and obviously growing up watching a round like that, you always want to be a part of it," he said.

"I can't wait to play at Suncorp against the Knights."

For all the bright lights suddenly surrounding him, Harrison hasn't lost sight of where he came from

The Queensland and National Schoolboy champion made time on Monday to head back to Nerang for the Kinetic Titans Schools League grand finals, cheering on his old Palm Beach Currumbin side in a heated derby against Keebra Park, a fixture he knows intimately.

"There's plenty of good memories. We had a bit of success [against Keebra] back in my schooling days," Harrison said.

"I love coming down to watch, especially when PBC are playing, and I love seeing all my old coaches and the kids coming through.

"It's good to watch."

The brightest lights in the NRL couldn't stop him from finding his way back to the sidelines in Nerang, because some roots run too deep to forget.