Gold Coast Titans speedster AJ Brimson has shared his thoughts surrounding his selection for the QLD Maroons following a change in eligibility rules in his favour.

Brimson pledged his allegiance to England in May last year, ruling him out of contention for an Origin selection moving forward.

Until a change from the head office in February, which saw a tweak in the rules, making other Tier 1 nation representatives able to represent in the Origin arena under the right circumstances.

The changes now keep Brimson open to both options, and he spoke with NRL.com about his ambitions for the season ahead following an impressive individual battle with opposing centre Robert Toia on Friday.

The match-up shaped up as a great assessment to lock down an outside back position in the Maroons line-up.

"It was a fun battle against him. He's a good fella and a good player, so I think he'll probably get the nod," Brimson said following the Titans match against the Sydney Roosters in Gosford.

"It's cool to be in contention again, but I'm just focused on doing my role for the team at the moment."

Toia played all three games for QLD Maroons in the 2025 series after a handful of NRL appearances, and Brimson wasn't the only one who praised the incumbent Maroons centre.

The Roosters' right edge has been humming since Daly Cherry-Evans arrived in Bondi, with Toia becoming the recipient of some nice back-line moves fed by the veteran playmaker.

"It's a young edge, and Daly's been really selfless. He's fed Bobby (Toia) all year, and he's started the season really well," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said.

Despite Origin hype building for the Titans centre to make a comeback for the Maroons, Brimson remains focused on his clash with the Newcastle Knights in Magic Round.

It will see the Titans don the 'Chargers' heritage kit, which generated plenty of praise on social media for its slick design and respectful homage to the former franchise.

Following its release, the club saw multiple sell-outs of stock in the elegant jersey.

“It's always a lot of fun up there, and I'm super keen to wear the Chargers jersey,” Brimson said to the publication.

With Slater most likely looking to roll out with Toia and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in his centre pairing, Brimson's versatility from one to six could see him nab a six-man bench spot.

Maroons coach Billy Slater will name his squad on either Sunday night or Monday morning. Zero Tackle has reached out to the QRL for confirmation on the date.

The Sunshine State will then travel to Sydney to face the NSW Blues on May 27.