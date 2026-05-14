Magic Round has now had six editions, and there have been plenty of blowouts and close games throughout the 64 games played to date.

Zero Tackle have run the rule over all of them, to determine the point-scoring records that have been set.

The Melbourne Storm have been the most dominant outfit, holding three of the top five for most points scored by a team, while a team has been held to six points ot less on six occassions.

The highest-scoring game in magic round history came during the first edition back in 2019, while the lowest scoring came in 2022.

Here are all the key numbers ahead of the seventh installment of magic round.

Most points scored by a team

Melbourne Storm - 64 (vs Parramatta Eels, 2019)

Manly Sea Eagles - 50 (vs Brisbane Broncos, 2021)

Penrith Panthers - 48 (vs Gold Coast Titans, 2021)

Melbourne Storm - 48 (vs Parramatta Eels, 2024)

Melbourne Storm - 44 (vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 2021)

Least points scored by a team

Penrith Panthers - 4 (vs Wests Tigers, 2019)

South Sydney Rabbitohs - 4 (vs Newcastle Knights, 2025)

Brisbane Broncos - 6 (vs Manly Sea Eagles, 2021)

Manly Sea Eagles - 6 (vs Brisbane Broncos, 2023)

New Zealand Warriors - 6 (vs Penrith Panthers, 2023)

Sydney Roosters - 6 (vs North Queensland Cowboys, 2023)

Most points in a game

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels - 74 (2019)

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters - 68 (2024)

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders - 64 (2023)

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels - 64 (2024)

Melbourne Storm vs St George Illawarra Dragons - 62 (2021)

New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs - 62 (2022)

Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins - 62 (2025)

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons - 62 (2025)

Least points in a game

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights - 22 (2022)

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers - 24 (2023)

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos - 25 (2024)

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys - 26 (2023)

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights - 32 (2019)

Biggest winning margin

Melbourne Storm - 54 (vs Parramatta Eels, 2019)

Manly Sea Eagles - 44 (vs Brisbane Broncos, 2021)

Brisbane Broncos - 38 (vs Manly Sea Eagles, 2022)

Penrith Panthers - 36 (vs Gold Coast Titans, 2021)

Melbourne Storm - 28 (vs Parramatta Eels, 2024)