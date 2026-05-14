Former NSW Blues hooker Robbie Farah has declared Latrell Mitchell the "form player of the comp" this year and has backed him to get the call-up to represent the Blues in Game 1 of the State of Origin series.

With such stacked depth in the outside back ranks, there are plenty of candidates who are ready to step up in the Origin arena for NSW.

Some of Mitchell's competition in the centre stocks include Casey McLean, Tolutau Koula, Kotoni Staggs, Stephen Crichton and Bradman Best.

However, Farah has backed the incumbent centre to return to the representative role, as Mitchell has reached some career-best form at club level for South Sydney in 2026.

Mitchell suffered a lower back/bulging disc injury in round 9, subsequently sidelining him for South Sydney's big win over the Sharks on Saturday.

He will return for Magic Round, where the superstar centre will get one last audition opportunity before Laurie Daley names his side.

"It's great, you know. Latrell's been probably the form player, if not one of the form players, of the comp this year. You want to see him playing his best footy in this blue jumper," Farah said, courtesy of Fox League.

"I think the fact hopefully he can get back this week and get some game time before the team gets picked is an enormous boost for us."

Speculation has mounted far and wide about how the Blues team should look.

Given the powerful depth in positions all across the park, it will see stars miss out in the game's pinnacle arena.

Given the introduction of the six-man bench this year, it may see a strike outside-back selected there as a backup plan if injuries were to occur during the game.

"I had to do an Instagram post for New South Wales Rugby League, where I had to pick my own team. I stewed over it for days, it's hard," Farah continued.

"It's a great headache to have, I guess there are so many great players that play for the state, and unfortunately, some great players are gonna miss out as well.

"As I said earlier, Laurie, he's got a tough job to do, but I'm sure whoever he does pick will do a great job."

There is plenty of pressure building on Daley to make the right calls and deliver the shield back to Sydney.

The state is coming off a series loss despite fielding an arguably better side throughout the three fixtures in 2025.

It has brought into question the coaching tactics of the NSW side.

With Ivan Cleary putting his hand up for representative coaching roles following his shock announcement on Wednesday that 2027 will be his last year coaching the Penrith Panthers, the NSW board will be tempted to bring in a four-time premiership-winning coach to steer the ship.

The Blues will host the QLD Maroons at Accor Stadium in Sydney on May 27.