The Newcastle Knights' centre stocks have taken a massive hit with young gun Wilson De Courcey rejecting the club's offer of a two-year contract extension.

De Courcey made his debut in Round 5 against the Canberra Raiders, playing 40 minutes off the bench.

One round later, though, against the Wests Tigers, De Courcey started the match but was targeted in defence and sensationally axed at half time by coach Justin Holbrook.

The extension for De Courcey was offered prior to his mid-game axing and, according to the Newcastle Herald, he has opted against extending his stay in the Hunter Valley.

The Knights have also taken the offer off the table.

In addition to his two NRL appearances, the 20-year-old has made seven appearances in the NSW Cup this season, scoring seven tries and averaging 136 metres per game.

Despite his struggles in first grade, the club still viewed De Courcey as a long-term option at centre, replacing Dane Gagai who is departing the club at the season's end.

However, with De Courcey and Gagai both set to depart, it leaves the club with only two first grade centres in Bradman Best and Asu Kepaoa, with the latter having played only reserve grade this season.

Kyle McCarthy is another option waiting in the wings, but Holbrook would most likely call upon Fletcher Sharpe or Fletcher Hunt to fill the void if required.