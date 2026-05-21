The teenage brother of Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best is hot property in rugby league.

According to Barry Toohey of the Newcastle Herald, the signature of Baxter Best is currently being chased by four NRL clubs, one of which is his brother's current club.

"There are at least three or four NRL clubs after him," a source told the publication.

"He's very good. Right out of the Bradman mould. A strong body who can play centre, wing or fullback. He'll be 18 next year and has the potential to play NRL at a younger age like his brother did."

The 17-year-old outside back is currently plying his trade for the Souths Logan Magpies, having signed a four-year-deal with the Brisbane Broncos at the start of 2025.

Having moved to Ipswich in Queensland with his family at a young age, the younger Best is eligible to represent the QLD Maroons in State of Origin , opening the door to a future showdown between the two brothers in the Origin arena.

But coming back to the present, the Knights' pursuit of Best is a strong indicator of their desire to extend his older brother's contract.

The 24-year-old is off-contract at the end of the 2027 season, meaning he is free to negotiate with rivals from November 1 this year.