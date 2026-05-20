There were a group of surprise candidates who joined the NSW Blues camp on the Central Coast as they prepare for their State of Origin clash on Wednesday.

The Blues invited four NRL stars during their bye weekend to join the squad to help with defensive shapes before the side returns to Sydney.

Panthers five-eighth Blaize Talagi, Sharks prop Thomas Hazelton, Eels fullback Joash Papalii and Knights second-rower Mat Croker have all received the call-up from Laurie Daley.

All four players have been in quality form to start the 2026 season and were rewarded with the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the game's best talent.

The valuable experience at an Origin camp will no-doubt elevate the four stars at clubland, who will look to push their way into the 20-man squad in years to come.

Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton was a noted omission from training on Wednesday as he continues to battle the AC joint issue he suffered in round five.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Bulldogs skipper was forced to watch from the sidelines after he was given an extra day's rest. However, Crichton remained one of the most vocal teammates in the squad despite not participating on Wednesday.

Casey McLean filled in for NSW's left edge, with the publication also being told Crichton was in no doubt for the Game 1 clash on Wednesday.

Manly speedster Tolutau Koula will partner Crichton on the left side, with Hudson Young as their edge back rower.

“I'm not too sure what happened, I just ran onto the field and Loz (Daley) just said to me, you've got to train,” McLean said to the Daily Telegraph.

“Loz did tell me to just train like you're playing. I'm grateful to be a part of this, there's a lot of boys here I know, but I'll connect up with boys I haven't met before."

The Blues host the QLD Maroons at Accor Stadium on May 27.