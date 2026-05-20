The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly keeping tabs on AJ Brimson's situation at the Gold Coast Titans, with the fullback understood to be frustrated.

Brimson, who played fullback for Queensland in 2020 and made the English squad at the end of the 2025 season for the Ashes, is blocked from wearing the number one jumper at the Titans by Keano Kini.

That isn't a situation that's going to change anytime soon either, with Kini, as well as half Jayden Campbell, who came through the ranks as a fullback, both signed long-term.

Brimson himself still has four years to run on his deal at the Gold Coast, and News Corp are reporting there is a sense he is growing frustrated in the centres after starting the year at five-eighth, an experiment that has been trialled in previous years without success and lasted just a handful of weeks this year.

Brimson, in previous seasons, has suggested he wants to play fullback, and it's not hard to see why given his class in the role throughout his career.

It's understood Brimson doesn't want to leave the Gold Coast and that the Bulldogs aren't trying to entice him into breaking his contract, but the report suggests Canterbury have made inquiries.

Other Sydney clubs are also believed to be monitoring the situation, with Brimson maybe the best fullback in the competition to not currently be wearing the number one jersey for his club.

The star has also struggled in the centres for the Titans, throwing further question marks over his status in Josh Hannay's struggling 19 moving forward.

There is believed to be a feeling within the game that the Titans will look to move on one of the trio in the coming months as they aim to balance their salary cap and roster.

Brimson, who has 144 NRL games to his name, is a one-club player to this point in his career.

There is no shock that the Bulldogs would be leading any race for Brimson.

They have re-signed Connor Tracey through to the end of 2028, but his form has been a major concern for the blue and white as they have slumped down the ladder in the first half of 2026.

The fullback has clung onto his spot for now, but calls for either Taye Cochrane or Kade Dykes to be given a go are growing louder, while the Bulldogs were also revealed to be "looking around" for a fullback replacement earlier this week.