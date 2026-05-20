QLD Maroons centre Robert Toia was sidelined in the early stages of their Origin camp as he recovers from a head knock sustained in Magic Round.

Toia, as reported by The Australian, has been working through the NRL's concussion protocols and has undergone testing to clear him to play in Game 1 in Sydney.

He has not taken part in full-contact training, with light and symptom-limiting exercises given to him by the coaching staff.

The strike centre is expected to make a full recovery and line up against opposing-star Stephen Crichton. However, he is still racing against the clock to be fit for their clash against NSW on Wednesday.

Toia had a standout Origin series last year, and just after only 10 games of NRL experience with the Sydney Roosters, coach Billy Slater selected him to mark Latrell Mitchell in his debut series at right centre.

He successfully limited Mitchell's impact, proving a masterstroke from Slater, with the 21-year-old rewarded for his efforts with another starting centre position.

Maroons have Gehamat Shibasaki in their ranks to fill in at centre if Toia is deemed unavailable. Slater can also issue an SOS out to Jaxon Purdue, who is highly touted to don the Maroons jersey in future years.

The QLD Maroons have undergone a 10-day camp before they will travel to Sydney to face the NSW Blues on May 27.