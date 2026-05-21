The State of Origin teams have been selected for Game 1 of the 2026 series, and while opinions vary, there are always going to be plenty of players who can count themselves unlucky to have missed out.

This year, eyebrows were raised across both states selections, with Billy Slater and Laurie Daley taking risks in the way they set their teams up for Game 1.

Inevtiably, injuries, suspensions and form will mean there are changes across the teams too, so we have taken a look at the next 19 for each state.

From a handful of easy selections like overlooked fullbacks Dylan Edwards and Reece Walsh, to difficult calls like in the halves, or as depth dwindled for Queensland in the middle thirds, there is plenty of talent ready for this level if called upon.

Keep in mind all injured players have been removed from the selection discussion here.

Click here for the full Game 1 team lists

NSW Blues

The Blues have plenty of easy selections. Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai, Isaiya Katoa and overlooked forwards Jackson Ford, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jacob Preston and Terrell May all make the cut with ease.

Elsewhere, Josh Addo-Carr was believed to have only just missed the Blues 19, so wins a wing spot alongside the returning Jacob Kiraz, while Jack Bostock and Reuben Garrick win the centre spots with little competition. Thomas Jenkins, who has been on fire to start 2026, wins a bench spot.

Wayde Egan edges out Apisai Koroisau for the starting number nine role, but the experienced Tiger still features in the side, while Tallis Duncan joins Preston in the second-row and Alex Twal starts at lock.

Lindsay Smith, Teig Wilton and Nicho Hynes are the other names on the bench, with Angus Crichton overlooked for a spot and there being no room for regular Origin reserve Matt Burton.

A number of young players including Hamish Stewart (who is 20th man) and Jesse Colquhoun came close to featuring in the forward pack, while some consideration for a bench spot was also given to Nick Meaney.

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels)

3. Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

4. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

5. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

6. Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

7. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)

8. Jackson Ford (New Zealand Warriors)

9. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)

10. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

12. Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs)

13. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)

14. Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

15. Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

16. Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)

17. Teig Wilton (Cronulla Sharks)

18. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

19. Thomas Jenkins (Penrith Panthers)

20. Hamish Stewart (St George Illawarra Dragons)

QLD Maroons

Like the Blues, there are plenty of easy selections for the Maroons. Reece Walsh, surprisingly overlooked by Billy Slater, will start at fullback, while Jake Clifford and Jamal Fogarty are walk up starters in the halves, and so too is Reed Mahoney at hooker.

Tom Gilbert, Beau Fermor, Heilum Luki and Corey Horsburgh win spots fairly simply in the pack with Queensland not having amazing depth outside of that group, while Phillip Sami was believed to be close to Billy Slater's side and starts on the wing.

North Queensland's Tom Chester joins Jack Howarth in the centres, while Jaxon Purdue shuffles out to the wing from his preferred centre role to accommodate.

Beyond the starting side, Cory Paix's form is rewarded with a spot on the bench, while Lachlan Hubner and Thomas Mikaele, who has been tremendous for the Cowboys, are picked as middle forwards on the bench. Jaydn Su'A is the edge forward on the bench with few other options.

Moeaki Fotuaika was overlooked for a spot, and so too were the likes of Aram Hau and Ethan Bullemor who have both been impressive.

AJ Brimson and Jye Gray win the races for the backline spots on the bench, with the duo able to cover just about all of the back seven if need be between them, while Dane Gagai is the reserve in jersey 20.

1. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

2. Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

3. Tom Chester (North Queensland Cowboys)

4. Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm)

5. Jaxon Purdue (North Queensland Cowboys)

6. Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys)

7. Jamal Fogarty (Manly Sea Eagles)

8. Tom Gilbert (The Dolphins)

9. Reed Mahoney (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Kobe Hetherington (Manly Sea Eagles)

11. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

12. Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders)

14. Cory Paix (Brisbane Broncos)

15. Lachlan Hubner (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

16. Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons)

17. Thomas Mikaele (North Queensland Cowboys)

18. AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

19. Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

20. Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)