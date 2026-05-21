Cantebury Bulldogs halfback Lachlan Galvin is no guarantee to remain at number seven for the club in the first sign of the club recognising change is needed.

The Bulldogs were top of the table halfway through 2025 when they signed Galvin, and decisions across the club have seen more changes since then, with Reed Mahoney departing, vacating the dummy half role for Bailey Hayward.

The club's attack has gone backwards in a big way since then, and the Bulldogs are currently in the midst of a horrendous run of form ahead of what has become essentially a must-win game against the origin-depleted Melbourne Storm on Friday evening.

Galvin, who has tried hard and put in plenty of effort but struggled for execution, has been at the centre of the criticism dished out in a misfiring halves combination with Matt Burton.

Now director of football Phil Gould has hinted that the club will need to look at other options into the future.

“Lachlan Galvin, he's a very special individual and he's a very special talent,” Gould said on the Bye Round Podcast.

“But he's a 20-year-old kid playing in a very, very important position. And you've got to consider Lachlan Galvin's grounding coming into this.

“Galvin, I don't think I've ever seen this too often before, went from schoolboy football to NRL with the West Tigers. He didn't play any SG Ball.

“He didn't play any Jersey Flegg. He didn't play any NSW Cup. He finished a schoolboy season.

“And the next thing he was playing NRL in first grade with the Tigers. So he's obviously talented. He's never had to run a football team as himself as seven.

“And longer term, he's probably not a seven, but he's getting great experience at the moment. He's learning the game really well. It's wonderful for him.”

It comes after reports in recent days suggested the Bulldogs are also looking at upgrading other parts of their spine, with Gould caught in a meeting with off-contract and out of favour Gold Coast Titans hooker Sam Verrills at magic round, while reports have also indiciated they are keeping tabs on AJ Brimson's situation with fullback Connor Tracey also struggling for form.

Galvin is contracted long-term with the club, while Matt Burton is off-contract at the end of next year, although Gould insists the club wants to retain the Origin-experienced back.