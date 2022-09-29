Herman Ese'ese is set to depart the Gold Coast Titans and reunite with Wayne Bennett at The Dolphins, as the master coach further sculps his experienced forward pack.

The Dolphins announced the news officially on Thursday afternoon, with the prop signing a one-year deal.

A former Bulldog, Bronco, Knight, Titan and now Dolphin, he has applied his trade in over 100 NRL appearances to date, while also playing Tests for both New Zealand and Samoa.

30 of those games were under the guidance of Wayne Bennett at the Brisbane Broncos.

After cracking top grade for the Bulldogs back in 2015, Bennett brought the then 22-year-old to Red Hill for 2016 and 2017.

Bennett has recruited an experienced forward pack for The Dolphins' inaugural season as he looks to build a hard-working club culture.

Ese'ese joins the likes of Jesse Bromwich, Jarrod Wallace, Mark Nicholls & Ray Stone in the front line, all of which combined have over 750 games worth of NRL under their belts.

“Herman is an experienced campaigner who will give us another strong option as a middle forward,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said.

“He is a solid professional that has been around several different systems and has played over a hundred NRL matches in one of the toughest positions on the field.

"We are excited about what he could do again under our coach Wayne Bennett and are confident he can replicate that form for the Dolphins to become an important part of our pack."

After a successful season with the Broncos in 2017, Ese'ese found his way into the Rugby League World Cup for Samoa.

He has since appeared 6 times for Toa Samoa between 2017 and 2019.

The Auckland-born front-rower also cracked New Zealand's representative side when he wore the black in a mid-season test against England back in 2018.