While they chase a number of other targets, the Dolphins are still adding to their ranks ahead of their NRL debut in 2023, with one of the club’s most talented Hostplus Cup players earning a three-year contract.

Back-rower Jeremiah Simbiken has been in fine fettle in the Queensland competition as a vital component of Redcliffe’s current 13-game unbeaten run. He most recently scored a hat-trick against Northern Pride, bringing him to a total of 13 tries in just 14 appearances for the Dolphins.

The team has now worked their way into the top four with just one more round to go before the finals begin.

Though he was born in Papua New Guinea, Simbiken moved to Canberra when he was 11 and spent some time in the Raiders’ junior system.

His time in the NSW Cup was cut short by the impact of COVID, and the 22-year-old considered walking away from the game, learning his trade as an air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic.

“Jeremiah has been in tremendous form in the HostPlus Cup and has made us sit up and take notice of him,” said Dolphins CEO Terry Reader.

“He has demonstrated what an attacking weapon he can be with 13 tries in 14 games, including eight in his last four appearances.

“We are pleased to be giving a player who joined the Dolphins at a State League level a chance to graduate to the NRL.”

Though he has signed on to the first-grade squad with ‘development contract’ status, Simbiken will still join the NRL squad for their first pre-season at the end of the year.

This is what it's all about ❤️

3 year NRL contract for Jeremiah Simbiken

Simbiken was emotional when talking about the offer to club media.

“I found out last week and I was really nervous, I didn’t know what to say,” he admitted.

“I answered the phone and we talked about it and then all the emotions came through. It was unreal.

“I’m just happy to get an NRL contract, but there’s still more work to do.”