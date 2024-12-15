The Brisbane Broncos NRLW have announced that they have extended the contracts of duo Jada Ferguson and Lauren Dam as they continue to build their roster for the future.

Agreeing to a two-year contract extension until the end of 2026, Ferguson had a breakout season in 2024, which saw her score her first career try and increase her career matches tally to 26.

One of three finalists for the NRLW Dally M Hooker of the Year, the 22-year-old Toowoomba-born talent is a former U19s QLD Maroons representative and has enjoyed successful stints in touch football and rugby sevens.

“I'm excited to be re-signing with the Brisbane Broncos," Ferguson said.

"I truly believe we're building something special both on and off the field, and I'm excited to continue being part of it.

“The Broncos gave me my first opportunity in the NRLW and I'm incredibly grateful for the club's support.

“As well as being close to home and having my family nearby, especially with Shenae (Ciesiolka) here, it makes it all the more special for when family come to watch us play.”

The Broncos have also handed a one-year extension to Lauren Dam, keeping her at Brisbane until the end of the 2025 NRLW season.

Originally from Dubbo, the 27-year-old has made 19 appearances in the competition and played in the 2024 BMD Premiership with the Norths Devils.

"The Broncos are a club I've always looked up to so to still be here and part of it leaves me speechless," Dam said.

"I'm proud to have the privilege to run out in the jersey for the last 2 years that I have been a part of the club.

“We've been building together to reach the common goal – winning the Grand Final. To fall short the last 2 years just keeps fuelling the fire.

“I love the culture of this team. From the players to coaches to staff, everyone wants you to be the best version of yourself on and off the field.

“All the girls are such hard workers, and they are the kind of people you want to surround yourself with. They make you want to bring up your own standard to match theirs.”