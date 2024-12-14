Jayden Sullivan's time at the Wests Tigers is getting closer and closer to ending after the playmaker reportedly underwent a medical assessment at a rival club.

Entering the second season of a four-year contract with the Wests Tigers, Sullivan's future has been uncertain after he was axed to the NSW Cup for most of the 2024 campaign.

Only 23, rumours emerged throughout the year that CEO Shane Richardson was trying to offload him out of the club, along with other players.

It is understood that the Wests Tigers are willing to offer him $900,000 to leave the club to free up a spot in their Top 30 as they continue to rebuild their roster.

This would see the club contribute $300,000 a season for the remainder of his contract.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sullivan has undergone a medical assessment at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the club is willing to sign him for a significantly reduced salary.

Per the publication, the medical between the two parties occurred on Friday before he was later seen training with the Wests Tigers on Saturday at Concord Oval for a fitness session.

Signing with the club last season on a four-year contract worth around $2.4 million, Sullivan spent the majority of this season in the NSW Cup and was overlooked in favour of young guns Lachlan Galvin and Latu Fainu.

The 23-year-old will have an ever harder time attempting to slot a regular spot in the team next season with the arrival of four-time premiership winner Jarome Luai from the Penrith Panthers.

Previously rejecting interest from several teams in the Super League competition, Sullivan's link to the Rabbitohs comes less than a week after Jock Madden (Brisbane Broncos) was also linked to the team after being granted permission to exit the Red Hill-based side.

Told that he is free to leave if he finds a new home elsewhere, Madden's imminent departure comes as the Broncos look to free up some space in their salary cap after offering big-money contracts to the likes of Ben Hunt, Brendan Piakura, Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh.

This comes as multiple stars such as Blake Mozer, Kotoni Staggs, and Selwyn Cobbo will be off-contract at the end of next season, and they look to keep as many stars on their roster as possible.

According to Wide World of Sports, Madden has been linked with a move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs and his management intends to approach Wayne Bennet later this week about a potential move.