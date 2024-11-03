Jayden Sullivan's time at the Wests Tigers could potentially come to a close less than halfway through his four-year contract with the club.

In the first season of a four-year contract with the Wests Tigers, Sullivan's future has been clouded in uncertainty since being axed to the NSW Cup - before being called back up to the team.

Only 23, rumours emerged throughout the year that CEO Shane Richardson was trying to offload him out of the club, along with other players.

The Daily Telegraph is now reporting that the Wests Tigers are attempting to sever ties with playmaker Jayden Sullivan and are willing to offer him $900,000 to leave the club to free up a spot in their Top 30 as they continue to rebuild their roster.

This would see the club contribute $300,000 a season for the remainder of his contract.

Signing with the club last season on a four-year contract worth around $2.4 million, Sullivan spent the majority of this season in the NSW Cup and was overlooked in favour of young guns Lachlan Galvin and Latu Fainu.

The 23-year-old will have an ever harder time attempting to slot a regular spot in the team next season with the arrival of four-time premiership winner Jarome Luai from the Penrith Panthers.

Sullivan has previously stated that he doesn't plan to be leaving the Tigers anytime soon despite constant exit links and rumours to the Super League competition.

“100 per cent, I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” Sullivan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I'm a Wests Tiger for the next four years, that's what I plan on doing. Personally, I don't think anything has changed …

“At the end of the day we are all human, and it probably does take an effect on me. But I've got a really good support base around me, my Dad has been my biggest supporter ever since I was born.

"My sisters have good shoulders to lean on if you ever need someone to talk to. Everyone in the NRL looks after each other. It's been tough, but it will only make me stronger.”