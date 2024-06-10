The Wests Tigers have reportedly decided on the future of halfback Jayden Sullivan despite him signing a lucrative contract to sign from the Dragons during the off-season.

In the first season of a four-year contract with the Wests Tigers, his future has been clouded in uncertainty ever since being axed to the NSW Cup - before being called back up to the team.

Already contending with Lachlan Galvin and Aidan Sezer for the two halves spots, he will further have to contend with Adam Doueihi and Jarome Luai during the 2025 season as the former returns from injury while the latter joins from the Panthers.

Only 22, rumours recently emerged that CEO Shane Richardson was trying to offload him out of the club, along with other players.

After receiving interest from Super League club Hull FC over the past two weeks, the Wests Tigers have now made a reported call on the halfback's future.

According to Wide World of Sports, the Wests Tigers have found a suitor for Sullivan's services and the club will part ways with him at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The publication also reports that the club is in advanced talks to sign an English forward from the Super League for next season. But he remains unnamed at this stage.

To make matters worse, Sullivan has been ruled out for a month after sustaining a broken finger against his former club last Friday night.