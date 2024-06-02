Halfback Jayden Sullivan is reportedly attracting interest from an overseas club as his days look numbered at the Wests Tigers.

Recruited in the off-season from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Sullivan has failed to cement a regular spot in the first-grade team and has spent the majority of the season behind Lachlan Galvin and Aidan Sezer in the halves.

This will become even more difficult for him next season following the high-profile signing of Jarome Luai from the Penrith Panthers and rookie Latu Fainu's increased experience in the top-grade.

After rumours emerged a fortnight ago, the Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson was trying to offload a list of players with Sullivan among them.

Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks stated on the weekend that Sullivan is attracting interest from Super League club Hull FC.

It is understood that Hull FC is desperate for a valuable playmaker after Fa'amanu Brown decided to return to the NRL in the middle of this season.

Debuting for the Dragons in 2019, Sullivan has made 34 NRL appearances - 27 for the Dragons and 3 for the Tigers - but has failed to live up to his potential and expectations.

However, the former U18s NSW Blues representative is still only 22 years of age and has a lengthy rugby league career ahead of him.