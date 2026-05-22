St George Illawarra's evolving halves puzzle has taken another twist, with Daniel Atkinson moving to clarify his intentions amid growing speculation about where he fits long-term following the arrival of Luke Metcalf.

Atkinson, who signed from Cronulla Sharks on a three-year deal, was initially viewed as the Dragons' long-term No.7.

But with Metcalf now joining the club, the battle for the five-eighth role heading into 2027 is set to become one of the club's key selection headaches.

The Dragons have also added Scott Drinkwater, Keaon Koloamatangi and Phil Sami to their 2027 playing roster.

Within the halves picture, Atkinson is one of three players, alongside Kade Reed and Kyle Flanagan, competing to partner Metcalf long-term.

Flanagan's own season has been turbulent following the sacking of his father as coach and his subsequent demotion in favour of Reed earlier in the year.

Atkinson, however, is focused firmly on the present as he prepares to start at five-eighth on Saturday night in just his second game back from a fractured hand.

“Everyone here's got to earn the number on their back, but that's a long time away,” he said.

“There's a narrative there that I came here to be a halfback. I came here to be in the halves and to play my game, which is running, kicking, and tackling well.

“So all I'm thinking about is how I can benefit this team at the moment. I'm not thinking (about) 2027. Obviously, it's very exciting for him coming here, but I've got a job to do for this club first in 2026.”

Despite the Dragons' winless start, Atkinson said he remains committed to helping turn the club's fortunes around.

“I love it (footy). It's what I signed up for,” he said.

“Obviously, I'm not loving the circumstances we're in at the moment, but then again, I've put myself in this circumstance, and I'm going to face it head-on.

“I want us to be the ones who get us out of here, and I'm not going to shy away from that.

“I'm not proud of where we are. It's a very passionate club with passionate fans, and everyone inside those doors is trying their arses off.

“The coaches, everyone from the top down, the players, we don't want to be in this circumstance. Nobody does, so you can put money that we're trying our arses off and we're trying to turn the tide.”

On his half-partner, Flanagan, Atkinson praised his resilience amid a difficult start to the season.

“We started the season there and played well in Vegas. Obviously, results didn't go our way after that, but we don't like where we are at the moment,” he said.

“We obviously want to be winning games, and he's his own harshest critic. He tries there relentlessly.

“He's been training well for a couple of weeks now. I think he just knew what his job was, and he's a good defender and a good communicator on the field.

“His effort is second to none, and I think he just focused on his job, his role for the team.”

The Dragons will now turn their attention to stabilising combinations as the season progresses, with the halves picture likely to remain fluid as the coaching staff weighs form, fit, and long-term direction.

With competition across the spine and results yet to follow, selection pressure is only expected to intensify as St George Illawarra look to reset heading into 2027.