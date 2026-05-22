Brodie Croft has confirmed he will join the Warrington Wolves from the start of the 2027 English Super League season.

Croft, who has long had clauses in his contract allowing for a return to the NRL, was once again in the sights of Australian clubs in recent weeks, led by the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Red V ultimately signed Luke Metcalf from the New Zealand Warriors though, with Coft now electing to jump from the Leeds Rhinos at the end of 2026 to join Sam Burgess and the Wolves.

A three-year deal will ensure he remains in Warrington until at least the end of 2029. At this stage, it's unclear if there are clauses in this new deal allowing for an NRL return.

Croft's arrival at Warrington offsets the now confirmed departure of George Williams to the NRL.

It's understood he will be joining the Dolphins for 2027, however, the Australian club are yet to confirm the news, and when Zero Tackle reached out to the Redcliffe-based outfit just under a fortnight ago, we were told there was "no confirmation" on a move for Williams.

It's widely believed the deal is done though, with Williams to partner Isaiya Katoa in the club's halves next year.

Warrington, in their statement, simply said Williams is taking an NRL opportunity at the end of the year.

Croft, who has been in England since 2022 after stints with the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, has been one of the most consistent performers in the English competition and head coach Sam Burgess was thrilled with his arrival.

“Brodie is a fantastic signing for our club from 2027 onwards and someone we're excited to bring into the group," Burgess said in a club statement.

“He's been one of the standout performers in the competition for a number of years now. His quality, creativity and experience will be a huge asset to us from next season.”

Croft, who has 13 tries in 11 games so far this year, will see out the 2026 season with Leeds before making the move to Warrington.