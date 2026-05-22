Two Canberra Raiders forwards were placed on report during the side's 30-22 loss to the Dolphins in the nation's capital on Thursday, but neither have been sanctioned.

Morgan Smithies was pulled up by the referee following a Ray Stone error, where mid-way between packing the scrum it was overruled, and Smithies was penalised for elbows on Stone while he was on the ground.

To the disbelief of many in attendance at GIO Stadium, he was booked, and the Dolphins took the penalty goal to jump out to an eight-point lead. The call ended up becoming costly for the result, which kept the green machine out of a one try-scoring distance.

The game-changing penalty wasn't deemed severe enough to warrant a charge for the English international.

Meanwhile, Corey Horsburgh was placed on report for a shoulder charge in the 74th minute on Dolphins forward Kurt Donoghoe and was penalised again minutes later for verbal dissent.

Horsburgh was in everything for the Raiders, including a spectacular try after regaining possession off the goalposts in the first quarter of the match.

Along with Smithies, Horsburgh will not be referred to the MRC, and the punishment is left on the field in Canberra.