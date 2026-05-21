A frustrated Ricky Stuart lasted less than two-minutes in his post-match media press conference following his side's loss to the Dolphins at home.

A cold Thursday night in the nation's capital saw the Dolphins make light work of the Raiders in a 30-22 defeat, with Stuart slamming the officiating calls.

Stuart, according to the NewsWire, left the media waiting for over an hour and didn't take any questions during his post-match chat.

The Raiders legend opened the conference by showing his support for recently retired forward Jai Arrow, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

"I'd like to, on behalf of the Canberra Raiders , just show our support to Jai Arrow . He's a very courageous footballer, and he's a very courageous young man now who, he's got a massive fight on his hands," Stuart said. "He's certainly got the rugby league world supporting him, and I just want him to know all of us here at the Raiders, we're fully supporting him too."

Stuart thanked the Raiders fans for travelling out on a cold night in Canberra before jumping into a scathing criticism of the NRL's officiating.

In an era where 'six-agains' are running rampant, it took referee Todd Smith 35-minutes to blow the first penalty and only six restarts in favour of the Raiders for the entire contest.

"The game has interpretations and rules. We're in a position at the moment where we're picking and choosing when we apply them, and it's a very frustrating situation for those who are involved as players and coaches," he added.

"In all the years I've been involved in the game as a coach, I've never been so confused. It's disappointing to say the least.

"I'm just so confused at the moment in regards to, I mean, you can't have a rule and apply it one week and not the next week. "It's just, as I say, I've never been so confused, and it's disappointing because I love the game. Thank you."

Raiders skipper Joseph Tapine also expressed his frustration with the officiating at full-time following an in-balanced penalty count.

"Frustrating, like I said, I don't have enough money to pay fines, so I'll just leave it there, move onto the next game," Tapine said post-match on Nine's coverage.

The Raiders conceded five penalties, whereas the Dolphins were penalised twice.

The ruck infringement count finished with six in favour of the Dolphins , with the Raiders landing with three by full-time.