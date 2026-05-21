Contracts have never meant less when it comes to rugby league.
Despite recently re-signing with the Gold Coast Titans, fullback turn five-eighth turn centre AJ Brimson is being linked with a move away from the club.
Last year Brimson extended his deal with the club, meaning he is under contract until the end of the 2030 season.
Despite this, talks are that the Titans are open to letting their prize asset move on, with a view to investing his massive contract elsewhere.
I am a huge AJ Brimson fan. I believe he's the best fullback at the Titans, but unfortunately his versatility may be his undoing.
If I'm the Titans, I'm allowing Brimson to move on. Jayden Campbell has been re-signed as the long term marquee half, while Keano Kini has been favoured in the fullback role.
If, and potentially when, Brimson does become available, there will be no shortage of clubs lining up for his services. For different reasons also.
Here are five potential landing spots for AJ Brimson.
5. Parramatta Eels
The Eels current halves situation is a strange one.
Mitch Moses is an elite playmaker and will lead the team for many years to come. Beside him though, looks an open spot.
Jonah Pezet was brought into the club to play the role for a year, almost as a gun for hire. It hasn't worked.
Ronald Volkman is in pretty good form. I hear amazing things about Lorenzo Talataina but he's only 18.
Moses is an Origin half. Brimson is an Origin player. Makes a lot of sense.
The Eels have spent big in the forwards over the past few years, adding Jack Williams, Jack de Belin and Jaydn Su'A. Perhaps time to look at the five-eighth spot?
I don't know if the Eels have the cap space to make a genuine play, but if it's an option, it is one worth exploring.
Before someone suggests that Brimson staying until 2030 would block Talataina's route to First Grade, a reminder of how little contracts matter.
Plus and play for two years then re-evaluate. Looks good to me!