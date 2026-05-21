Contracts have never meant less when it comes to rugby league.

Despite recently re-signing with the Gold Coast Titans, fullback turn five-eighth turn centre AJ Brimson is being linked with a move away from the club.

Last year Brimson extended his deal with the club, meaning he is under contract until the end of the 2030 season.

Despite this, talks are that the Titans are open to letting their prize asset move on, with a view to investing his massive contract elsewhere.

I am a huge AJ Brimson fan. I believe he's the best fullback at the Titans, but unfortunately his versatility may be his undoing.

If I'm the Titans, I'm allowing Brimson to move on. Jayden Campbell has been re-signed as the long term marquee half, while Keano Kini has been favoured in the fullback role.

If, and potentially when, Brimson does become available, there will be no shortage of clubs lining up for his services. For different reasons also.

Here are five potential landing spots for AJ Brimson.