The future of New Zealand Warriors halfback is locked in, with the club extending star playmaker Tanah Boyd on a new three-year deal until the end of 2029.

The extension comes despite a devastating setback for the 25-year-old, who suffered an ACL injury during the Magic Round, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Boyd had become an immense part of the Warriors' campaign following Luke Metcalf's various injuries, rising to the club's first-choice halfback role.

His emergence eventually saw Metcalf shifted to five-eighth before the playmaker began exploring a move to regain a permanent halfback jersey with the St. George Illawarra Dragons next season.

In 10 appearances throughout 2026, Boyd scored three tries, kicked 40 goals and averaged 486 kick metres per game, quickly establishing himself as a long-term solution in the Warriors' halves.

“It has been a devastating week for Tanah, but this is just reward for what he has done so far and for the belief we have in him for the next three seasons,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“After being signed as a quality player with significant experience, he has made tremendous progress to sit alongside the NRL's leading playmakers.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster also praised Boyd's resilience and professionalism in the wake of the injury.

“We're all feeling for Tanah, but we're so happy knowing we'll have him here for another three years,” Webster said.

“He has put a lot of hard work into his game and his club. He has done a terrific job for us and has done his family and himself proud.

“He's upset right now, but the way he has handled himself this week has been unbelievable.

“I haven't seen a player go through an ACL and reconnect with a team so quickly. Tanah has been at training sessions, he has been in our meetings, given his opinion and told Te Maire (Martin) if he needs any reps, he'll help, not physical because he can't, but mental reps.

“You can see how much his all-around game has developed this year and how much more confident he is in his role. We're rapt to have him here long-term.”

The former Gold Coast Titans half originally joined the Warriors in 2025 and spent much of his debut season in NSW Cup before cementing himself as a full-time first grader this year.

Boyd was also a pivotal member of the club's NSW Cup premiership-winning side in 2025, with his rapid rise now rewarded through to the end of the 2029 season.