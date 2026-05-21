The Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf has praised his side's resilience following their 30-22 win over the Canberra Raiders on a brisk night in the nation's capital.

The Redcliffe-based club raised four-straight wins for the first time in the franchise's history, and is shaping up to be an intimidating threat come September.

With four of their stars away on State of Origin duties, including Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Selwyn Cobbo, Max Plath and Thomas Flegler, the Dolphins stepped up big time with a job to do in Canberra.

They have the biggest representation of Origin talent for the Sunshine State out of all the Queensland sides, boasting four stars away on Maroons duties. It is an impressive feat for a club that only made its maiden appearance in 2023, a credit to their recruitment and retention.

Throw in star centre Herbie Farnworth and five-eighth Kodi Nikorima missing in action with hamstring injuries, it makes the win against the Raiders even more courageous.

Woolf praised the performance of his side, which has elevated them to sixth on the ladder for the time being.

"I just thought we were really tough. Probably could have been a little bit smarter in that second half. We sort of allowed it to become a little bit scrappy and we just looked like we wanted to, there's no doubt in our effort and our desire to win, but we just looked like we thought we had to win it quickly," Woolf said in his post-match press conference.

"What I loved is just the way we hung in and defended our line there at the end, and everything you want to see in your footy team.

"You got a lot of spirit, a lot of desire to win for each other and play for each other and it's a great win for the club."

The officiating came under fire from Raiders coach Ricky Stuart following the match, saying he's "never been so confused" in his two-minute post-match press conference.

Despite the lopsided penalty and infringement count, which saw the Dolphins on the better end of the six-agains, Woolf admitted some of the refereeing decisions in the closing stages went his way.

“There's always 50/50 calls. There's always things that you feel go against you,” he added.

“There are a couple in the second half there that I thought probably had gone our way that made a bit of a difference, but that's every game.

“It doesn't stop you from scoring tries ... I'm just happy that we got the win.”

The Dolphins have the luxury of a 16-day turnaround with a bye next round, and will turn their attention towards travelling to Townsville to face the North Queensland Cowboys on June 6.