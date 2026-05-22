St George Illawarra Dragons second-rower Jaydn Su'A has suffered a suspected torn calf at training and will not play against the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday evening at Kogarah.

The forward was due to return from suspension in the game, and was surprisingly named in the centres when interim coach Dean Young announced his side on Tuesday afternoon with the Dragons looking to snap a ten-match losing streak to start the year.

Su'A, who is one of the Dragons' most experienced forwards, was pushed to the centres given the return of Dylan Egan in recent weeks, as well as the need to continue finding minutes for other young forwards led by Ryan Couchman and Hamish Stewart while Moses Suli is out with a back injury.

But he will now not take his place against the Warriors and could be out for an extended period of time, with Dean Young telling media per The Sydney Morning Herald that he would be sent for scans.

Hayden Buchanan will replace him in the side.

“It happened about 15 minutes ago,” the coach told the publication.

“We'll get some scans and go from there.”

“It's an opportunity for Hayden. He's been training hard and doing a lot of good things under Willie Talau in [NSW] Cup, and now he gets his opportunity. That's what I've been doing since I've taken over, is giving blokes opportunities, and if they take it, they stay there.”

Buchanan was originally named in jersey 20 and outside the playing 19 for the game against the red-hot Warriors, so will be a straight swap for Su'A.

The youngster, one of a host of players finding their feet at the Red V, has impressed during previous first-grade opportunities, witht he Dragons also having Tyrell Sloan as cover for the back five on the bench in the contest.