The Gold Coast Titans will officially launch their 2027 season in Las Vegas, with the club selected to play in the NRL's annual season opener for their first time.

The Titans are set to face the Parramatta Eels on Saturday, February 27 local time (Sunday, February 28 AEST), marking a major milestone for the club's international presence.

With several new faces already blooded at the NRL level this season, competition for places in the touring squad is expected to be intense.

Emerging prospects Zane Harrison, Oliver Pascoe and Jensen Taumoepeau are among this year's debutants, and while Cooper Bai broke into first grade in the final round of 2025, he still stands as a rookie in the current squad.

With an array of emerging talent, Coach Josh Hannay has made it clear that selection for the historic trip will be earned, not given.

“The best way for any player to get on the plane over there is to play well and earn that seat on the plane," he told the media on Friday afternoon.

“I think that will keep the guys grounded cause we can't take everyone. So if you want to be a part of that experience, you need to earn your seat on the plane.”

Hannay knows exactly what awaits the group in Las Vegas, having previously attended the event with the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

“It is a wonderful event, and I got the opportunity to experience it with the Sharks," he said.

“A part of me wishes I were on the other side and I could go over and enjoy it and actually embrace the party and the atmosphere,” Hannay laughed.

“But we will be on the tools whilst everyone else enjoys the spectacle.”

The Titans will travel to the Northern Beaches this Saturday to play against Manly, as they continue to impress under Kieran Foran.